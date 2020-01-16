Leah Messer Reveals If She Thinks Chris Lopez Is A ‘Good Fit’ For ‘Teen Mom 2’ Co-Star Kailyn Lowry

Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry not only appear on Teen Mom 2 together, but they are also good friends. The two moms spend time together when they aren’t filming and over the summer, they vacationed in Hawaii together. However, they weren’t alone on their trip as Kail’s on again, off again boyfriend, Chris Lopez, who is also the father of her youngest son, was with them. Now, there are rumors that Kailyn is pregnant with baby number four and that the father is Chris. Hollywood Life recently spoke to Leah and asked her if she felt Chris was a “good fit” for her friend.

Leah opened up to the site and explained that while she has only met Chris one time, she “loved him” when she first met him. The meeting happened last summer when Leah and Kail vacationed together in Hawaii and Chris went along as well.

“I am the type of person I only go off of what I know about you personally, my experience of you. And my experience of Chris when we went on vacation to Hawaii, he was great with all the kids,” she explained.

While in Hawaii, Leah was there with her three daughters, Addie, Ali, and Aleeah. Kailyn also had all three of her boys there, including her youngest son who she shares with Chris.

Leah revealed that she “trusted” Chris with her kids at the beach saying, “I legit trusted him with my kids to go to the beach and they loved him too. My kids were obsessed with him. So anything other than that, I can’t pass judgment towards because I don’t know him any more than that.”

It sounds like Leah Messer only knows Chris Lopez from their time on vacation in Hawaii last summer.

Kailyn and Chris, although they are reportedly not together currently, may be expecting another child together. Reports of Kailyn’s rumored fourth pregnancy have been swirling and Chris is allegedly the father. Kail has yet to address the pregnancy rumors and it appears that she isn’t opening up to her friends about it, either. Leah recently admitted that she didn’t know if her friend is indeed pregnant, but she said that a pregnancy “wouldn’t surprise” her, noting that Kailyn wanted to have another kid.

For now, Kailyn Lowry is keeping quiet about the pregnancy rumors and it appears that she and Chris Lopez are not currently together.