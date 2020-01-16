Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Faith Makes A Big Move

Huge new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Faith makes a big move in the wake of learning about her mother’s breast cancer diagnosis, and the whole thing leaves Sharon even more upset.

Last fall, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) went to boarding school, in part, to get away from the drama of her blended family. However, once she learns about Sharon’s (Sharon Case) fight for her life, Faith decides to move back to Genoa City to be there throughout her mother’s illness. Sharon understandably feels worried about Faith making such a significant change because of her breast cancer.

Recently, Y&R head writer discussed the painful storyline with Soap Opera Digest. He revealed that both of Sharon’s daughters will make sacrifices and major life changes to be there for Sharon as she begins the fight of her life. While it’s good for Sharon to have her family support, it also makes her feel worried about what they’re giving up for her. Sharon leans on Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) as her new normal sets in.

“Sharon confides in Rey that she feels guilty when Faith decides to leave boarding school,” Griffith said. “However, Rey assures Sharon that Faith isn’t making a sacrifice, but rather a decision to be closer to her mother when she’s needed the most.”

Faith wants to spend as much time as she can with Sharon, and she knows that she can attend school in Genoa City and be around more. Yes, that likely means that Faith will miss out on her new friendships and boyfriends she’s had at school, but those things mean less to her than her mother.

Meanwhile, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) also makes some changes. With Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) touring and her high stakes job at Powers Communications, Mariah has a lot of worries. However, all that pales when she learns that her mother has breast cancer. Not only does Mariah want to spend as much time as possible with Sharon, but she also wants to be there for her little sister, Faith. Faith is still a young teenager, and Mariah knows that she will need plenty of support as Sharon undergoes cancer treatments.

“Mariah has a lot on her plate but knows she must put her own problems aside and stay strong for both Sharon and Faith,” teased Griffith. “Sharon and Mariah’s bond will grow even stronger.”

This could mean that Mariah puts everything else in her life on the back burner, which isn’t surprising given what Sharon is facing. How this will affect Mariah’s relationship with Tessa remains to be seen.