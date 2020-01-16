‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sharon’s Shocking Allies

Brand new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sharon gets some surprising support from the people she’d least expect — Nikki and Phyllis. Her breast cancer diagnosis also creates another unlikely friendship, and Sharon’s loved ones also face significant life changes as she begins to fight for her life.

It’s no secret that there is no love lost between Sharon (Sharon Case) and her ex-mother-in-law, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). The same goes for Sharon and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). After all, Phyllis has ruined Sharon’s relationship with Nick (Joshua Morrow) multiple times over the years.

Y&R head writer and co-executive producer Josh Griffith recently discussed the gut-wrenching storyline with Soap Opera Digest. He explained that they chose not to tell actress Sharon Case much about the storyline, and she learned about it as she received the scripts. The scribe also teased how Sharon’s breast cancer fight changes the dynamic across the canvas for a variety of characters that interact with Sharon.

‘There will be profound emotional ramifications across the canvas,” Griffith revealed. “This will have a huge ramification for Mariah. It will also pull Nick in and create a surprising bond between him and Rey sort of an interfamily friendship will develop between the two of them as they’re helping Sharon deal with this. And it will branch out into her work world, into the Newmans — nikkei will be involved. As the news gets out, the shockwaves and then the support will be to the point of even changing the way Sharon’s arch-nemesis, Phyllis, views and thinks about her.”

While both Nikki and Phyllis have little use for Sharon, they certainly don’t want her to die. They managed to pull together to an extent during the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) storyline, but that all fell apart ultimately when Phyllis turned on them and testified against them in court. This time, though, Sharon’s enemies will turn into her allies because as much as they have clashed in the past, neither Nikki nor Phyllis want Sharon to die.

Interestingly, while Nick provides friendship, love, and support for both Sharon and their children, it does not cause issues between Sharon and Rey. Nick and Rey work together to help Sharon get through this as a family. While Sharon undergoes treatment, the most important thing is her health and well being. The pettiness of the past falls away in the face of such an uncertain future for one of Genoa City’s finest.

Griffith also revealed that this storyline will unfold in real-time, so viewers shouldn’t expect a quick wrap-up. He said Sharon will still be fighting in October 2020 during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.