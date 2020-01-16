Janelle Monae Blows Followers Away In Sporty Ivy Park Crop Top & Biker Shorts

For Janelle Monae’s latest Instagram post, the singer is rocking Beyonce’s brand Ivy Park. The “Make Me Feel” hitmaker shared a series of photos of herself to her social media account that saw her own a number of different looks.

In the first shot, Monae stunned in a sporty, orange crop top with biker shorts that matched. She paired the look with socks of the same color that had the brand name written in black capital letters and stripes going across the top. The “I Like That” songstress wrapped herself up in a long burgundy parachute-style jacket that fell to the floor and had orange stripes going across the sleeves. Monae posed on her tiptoes and was photographed by a pool against a beautiful natural backdrop. She wowed with her dark hair in two big plaits and raised her arms to show off the details of the long garment. Monae was captured from the side and displayed her incredible profile.

In the second pic, she wore the same crop top and jacket but paired the ensemble with a long orange zipped-up skirt that fell to the floor and covered her feet.

The third bit of content was a video where Monae popped out of an orange box with three burgundy stripes going down the middle. The “Pynk” entertainer showed off the outfit she wore in the first attachment by parading around her pool. She thanked Beyonce for gifting her the items and stated that she loved them.

In the same look, she twirled in a Boomerang.

For her caption, Monae thanked Beyonce again for the pieces of clothing and tagged Ivy Park’s official page. She remarked that the box will be her new hideout where she will be escaping her duties.

Monae expressed how proud she was of Beyonce and that she loved her.

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 110,000 likes and over 790 comments, proving to be popular with her 3.3 million followers.

“You’re literally so adorable!” one user wrote, adding an orange heart emoji.

“That jacket is so luxurious I can’t deal,” another shared, adding multiple flame emoji.

“Serving real goddess vibes, we love to see it,” a third fan remarked.

“Who gave you the right to be such perfection?” a fourth follower commented.

Monae is no stranger to sending her fans into a meltdown. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her followers were in awe after she shared a pic of herself in a black-and-white two-piece swimsuit in front of an exotic backdrop.