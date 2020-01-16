‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Scheana Marie And Max Boyens Seemingly Settle Their Differences On Twitter

Scheana Marie briefly dated the TomTom manager before 'Pump Rules' Season 8.

Scheana Marie and Max Boyens didn’t start out on the best foot on Vanderpump Rules‘ eighth season.

After dating for about one month prior to production on the currently airing episodes, Scheana learned that Max had moved on with TomTom hostess Dayna Kathan, who ultimately began working alongside her at SUR Restaurant. After learning Max had slammed her as “boy crazy” to the other newbie, Brett Caprioni, she was extremely disappointed.

Luckily, after a couple of weeks of on-screen drama with both Max and Dayna, Scheana received a kind message from Max on Twitter in regard to their past issues and current relationship with one another.

“I adore [Scheana Marie], her and I had our issues in the passed [sic] & after some time apart we realized were better as friends. Actually very close now. Thank you for coming to my ted talk,” Max tweeted on January 15.

During the debut episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 8 earlier this month, Scheana admitted to briefly dating Max and later confirmed that she actually bought him an Apple Watch to show him her appreciation for having him in her life. Around the same time, Max told Brett that Scheana was “boy crazy” and ultimately, Scheana took the issue up with Dayna while training her at SUR Restaurant.

Although Scheana seemed to be a bit bitter about the way in which her relationship with Max ended, she made it clear in her response to his tweet that she was no longer holding any grudges against him.

Max Boyens attends the 4th annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala. Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

After reading Max’s tweet, Scheana offered a hilarious response as she chose to jokingly correct one of Max’s many typos with a winking emoji, rather than offer an actual response. In turn, Max wrote another tweet to Scheana in which he admitted that he hadn’t had any coffee before his Twitter post was shared.

“I apologize for the typos,” he wrote in another tweet.

It isn’t too surprising to see that Scheana quickly moved on from her drama with Max. After all, she’s currently involved in a committed romance with Jason Momoa lookalike Brock Davies, as The Inquisitr reported, and attended BravoCon with him in November. Around the same time, they made their relationship official with a breathtaking photo on Instagram that featured the two of them posing in front of a waterfall.

Since then, Scheana has welcomed Brock to her podcast series, Scheananigans, and shared a number of photos and videos of the two of them together on her Instagram stories.