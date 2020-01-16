‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Max Boyens And Dayna Kathan Reveal Their Current Relationship Status

Max Boyens and Dayna Kathan dated during 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 8.

Max Boyens and Dayna Kathan started dating when Vanderpump Rules Season 8 first began, but where do they stand with one another today?

Following a dramatic trailer in which Max and Dayna were seen at odds on a number of different occasions as Max was painted as a playboy, the series’ new stars addressed the current nature of their relationship during an interview with Entertainment Tonight‘s Brice Sander.

“Well she works for me at TomTom again now so… We’re cool. We’re cordial,” Max explained, per YouTube.

“We don’t grab drinks outside of work or anything.”

As fans will recall, Dayna was working at TomTom as a hostess during the debut episode of Season 8 when it was first revealed that she had slept with Max, who is the restaurant’s general manager.

“We’re cool,” Dayna agreed.

As the interview continued, Dayna said that Max’s other one-time flame, Scheana Marie, was the least welcoming when it came to joining the show, which isn’t too surprising. After all, Scheana was seen giving Dayna tons of busywork during Tuesday’s episode after being assigned to train her and the other two newbies, Brett Caprioni and Charli Burnett.

According to Dayna, Scheana was cool towards her at first but then seemed to have a problem. Then, after weeks of Dayna taking the unnecessary drama from her co-star, she decided to put her foot down and confront Scheana about the way she was being treated. Although the ladies got to a better place after agreeing to start over during the confrontation, they later had another falling out, which fans will see later on in the season.

Dayna Kathan attends the 4th annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala. Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

While Max and Dayna are no longer dating, things appeared to be pretty serious between them during Vanderpump Rules Season 8 and as the season continues, fans are expected to learn exactly what it was that caused them to call it quits on their romance.

During one particular scene, which was aired during Entertainment Tonight‘s interview, Dayna was seen seemingly confronting Max about a photo before Ariana Madix was seen in another scene claiming he is someone who hooks up with a lot of women.

Last week, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Max opened up to E! News about Season 8 of the Bravo reality series and admitted that when it came to his love life, a lot of emotions were poured out during filming. He also said that he and Dayna are “fine” after filming a dramatic first season together.