‘Vikings’ Season 6: Ivar The Boneless Continues To Be Teased By Katia As He Also Hears Word Of Prince Dir

Ivar the Boneless continues to plot with the Rus in the latest episode of 'Vikings.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 7 (titled “The Ice Maiden”) of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) finds out more about Prince Dir’s (Lenn Kudrjawizki) plans as Prince Oleg’s (Danila Kozlovsky) new wife continues to taunt the previous ruler of Kattegat in the latest episode of Vikings.

According to the Daily Express, Ivar the Boneless believes that Oleg’s new wife, Princess Katia (Alicia Agneson), is really his dead wife, Freydis (Alicia Agneson). Ivar confronted Katia about this belief and the princess immediately told Oleg.

Last week’s episode of Vikings saw Oleg confront Ivar about his beliefs. While it seemed apparent that Oleg was talking from a place of what he had been told by Katia, he also mentioned Ivar and Freydis’ baby, something that Ivar had not apparently told the prince. This had viewers wondering if Oleg really is a “prophet” like others claim.

In the latest episode of Vikings, Oleg continues to find out more about Ivar as he asks the Viking what he would like to happen in the future. While this occurs, Katia continues to seductively talk to Ivar as though she is teasing him and even prompting him to approach her further.

As yet, it is unclear what the end game is regarding this threesome but some fans suspect that Katia might really be Freydis and that she might have somehow, miraculously survived being strangled by Ivar and is now taunting him in order to exact revenge. However, viewers will have to tune into future episodes of Vikings in order to find out more about Ivar’s continued adventures with the Rus.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

While all of this is going on, Ivar has an unexpected meeting with someone close to Prince Dir and learns that the prince is safe for the time being and that Dir’s plan also aligns with that of Ivar’s. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ivar freed Dir, who was being held in captivity by Prince Oleg.

As yet, it is unclear if Oleg suspects what Ivar has done but Prince Igor (Oran Glynn O’Donovan) helped Ivar and is now involved in the plot.

While the meeting was held discretely, Igor still noticed and questioned Ivar about it. Ivar told Igor that Dir would help them when they needed it. Previously, Igor had been under the false assumption that Prince Oleg was the most powerful person in Rus when, in fact, it is Igor himself and Ivar helped the boy to understand that prior to freeing Dir.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, January 22, at 10 p.m.