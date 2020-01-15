‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: JJ Makes A Bold Move, Kayla & Rafe Suspect Hope

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, January 16 reveal that there will be plenty of big moments for fans to talk about as the week begins to wind down.

According to a report by Soap Hub, fans will watch as JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) makes an attempt to disable the pacemaker app from Gabi Hernandez’s (Camila Banus) phone.

As viewers already know, Gabi has an app that controls the pacemaker put on Julie Williams’ (Susan Seaforth Hayes) heart. The app can slow down, speed up, or even kill Julie. However, Julie has no idea that Gabi has been playing with her health.

When JJ found out about the app from Lani Price (Sal Stowers), and was told the whole shocking story about how Gabi blackmailed Lani, forcing her to leave the love of her life Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) at the altar, and he immediately wanted to help rectify the situation.

JJ is now making a faux friendly visit to the DiMera mansion in hopes of snagging Gabi’s phone and disabling the program as a start to the plan.

Meanwhile, Lani will enlist the help of her newfound friend, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) as she tries to figure out the next steps in taking down Gabi.

Kristen has something that Gabi desperately wants — the DiMera Enterprises shares, and by distracting Gabi with the thought of getting her hands on the majority ownership of the company Lani, JJ, and Kristen may be able to stop her from hurting Julie and ruining Eli’s life.

Elsewhere in Salem, Gabi’s big brother Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will run into Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans). The pair will get to talking about Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and her recent behavior.

The duo will start to compare notes on Hope’s bizarre behavior, and it seems that they may have cause for concern. Everyone from Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), John Blake (Drake Hogestyn), and Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) have noticed Hope’s shift, although they have no idea that she’s been brainwashed to believe that she’s Princess Gina.

In addition, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) will persuade his friend John to leave Salem with him in hopes of capturing Stefano DiMera. Of course, John has no clue that Stefano has taken over Steve’s body and is now mascaraeding as his friend.

Days of Our Lives fans watched earlier this week as Stefano and Gina devised a devious plan to kill both John and Marlena, at least in theory, in order to separate them from one another and move in on their romantic interests.