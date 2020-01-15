‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Suggests She’s Been Ousted By Stassi Schroeder Due To Her Single Status

Kristen Doute believes Stassi Schroeder only wants to hang out with couples now that she's engaged.

Kristen Doute believes she’s been ousted by her former best friend, Stassi Schroeder, due the fact that she is currently single.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine on January 15, the Vanderpump Rules cast member admitted that she’s been feeling as if Schroeder is on some sort of “high horse” that has kept her focused on the other ladies of the show who are also in committed relationships with their partners, including Lala Kent, who is marrying Randall Emmett in April, Brittany Cartwright, who is married to Jax Taylor, and Katie Maloney, who is married to Tom Schwartz.

As Doute explained to the magazine, Schroeder likely feels as if she doesn’t fit in with their group anymore because she’s single. However, according to DOute, she doesn’t need a man to do all the things that she’s been doing.

While Doute has her suspicions regarding the reason behind Schroeder’s decision to take a break from their friendship, she claimed she isn’t exactly sure why Schroeder, as well as Maloney, called it quits with their friendship. After all, it doesn’t seem fair to think that the ladies would end their relationship with her simply due to the fact that they didn’t like her now-ex-boyfriend, Brian Carter, which has been suggested on the Bravo reality series.

Following a conversation between Schroeder and Lisa Vanderpump, during which Schroeder expressed her frustrations with Doute’s alleged lies about the nature of her relationship with Carter, Doute pointed out that she was always there for Schroeder during the ups and downs she went through during her romance with Patrick Meagher and was also supportive of Maloney and Schwartz during their relationship challenges.

“I just thought maybe there’d be a little more understanding. I can understand how the toxicity of Carter and I or the constant bickering or seeing me sad can weigh on someone, but it’s like I said at the reunion last year, it’s not the kind of love I want, so just be there for me,” she explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder slammed Doute’s former relationship with Carter during an interview with Entertainment Tonight last week. At the time, Schroeder said that she and Maloney were there for Doute and Carter’s toxic relationship for “many years” before distancing themselves from her.

“There are only so many times that you can sit with someone crying over the same thing and then, the next day, she says, ‘But can he come over for a pool party? You have to be nice to him,'” she explained.