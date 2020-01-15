Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Looks Smoking Hot Crop Top & Booty Shorts

Model Hilde Osland made her Instagram followers forget that it is winter in some parts of the world with her latest update, which showed her looking smoking hot in a crop top and a pair of booty shorts.

The beauty’s top was brown with thin horizontal white stripes. It had long sleeves and buttoned up the front, cutting off just below her breasts. The matching cheeky shorts also had buttons down front.

Hilde’s post consisted of four photos that showed all sides of her body in the cute and casual outfit. She was standing in a wheat field with the sun shining behind her.

Two of the photos showed the model from the front. One snap was close to her, giving her followers a nice look at her bustline as the top stretched across her breasts. Her flat abs were also on display. She held one hand behind her head while giving her camera a sultry look. The other picture showed her from the front, capturing more of her legs. The beauty tilted her head and gave the camera a smile as she crossed one leg in front of the other.

One pic showed Hilde from behind at a side angle, giving her fans a nice look at the curve of her booty in the shorts. The shot also accentuated her slender waist. The stunner looked over her shoulder and gave the camera a smile with the sun above her head.

The remaining photo showed Hilde’s backside in the flirty shorts. She turned to face the sun as the wind blew through her long locks.

Hilde pulled the sides of her hair back with a scarf, leaving her bangs down to frame her face. The rest of her tresses hung down in loose waves. The stunner wore a face full of makeup that included smoky eye shadow, eyeliner, thick lashes and a touch of blush on her cheeks. She also wore a coral color on her lips. She accessorized with hoop earrings and a pendant necklace.

In the caption, she mentioned being in New Zealand.

Her fans couldn’t help but rave over how pretty she looked in the shots.

“It is so unfair to the rest of the world how ridiculously good looking you are,” quipped one admirer.

“How can someone be this beautiful? It doesn’t make sense to me,” a second follower said.

“You’re like a beautiful dream,” a third fan wrote.

It’s not unusual for Hilde to look like a dream. She recently wowed her fans when she wore a shimmery dress with a plunging neckline.