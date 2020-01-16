‘Vikings’ Season 6: Episode 7 Features Touching Cameo By Ragnar Lothbrok

Viewers were expecting a cameo by Ragnar in the latest episode of 'Vikings' and History Channel delivered.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 7 (titled “The Ice Maiden”) of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 7 of History Channel’s Vikings dealt with the funeral of the fan-favorite character, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick). As previously reported by The Inquisitr, in the lead-up to this event, some viewers were hoping that there would be a cameo appearance by her first husband, Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel).

As pointed out by Entertainment Weekly, even though Ragnar and Lagertha had gone their separate ways, they were still close up until his death in Season 4 of Vikings. They spoke on many occasions not only about leadership and their beloved Kattegat but on a more personal level. During those times, the pair still seemed attracted to each other.

As a result of this on-screen chemistry, it came as no surprise during Lagertha’s funeral in the latest episode of Vikings that other characters spoke out regarding her reunion with Ragnar when she finally acceded to Valhalla.

Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith), the son of Ragnar and his second wife, Aslaug (Alyssa Sutherland), had grown close to Lagertha over recent times, even though she had previously killed his mother. During Lagertha’s funeral, he talked about how he hoped that her “reunion with Ragnar be joyful, noisy, and filled with love.”

Lagertha’s son, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig), also spoke of his parents. While a lot of his speech was regarding his love for his mother, Bjorn did finally speak of his father and mother’s relationship by saying that he wished he could be present during their reunion in Valhalla.

With all the talk of Ragnar, viewers were hoping for a cameo by the actor who plays this character. While he didn’t make the sort of physical appearance that viewers were hoping for, he was there and it was a completely touching moment.

As Lagertha’s longboat was pulled out into the open waters, her granddaughter, Asa (Elodie Curry), ran out and looked down into the ice surrounding the boat. In the waters below, she saw her grandmother descending, becoming younger as she did so.

When she finally reached the bottom, a sand version of Ragnar was waiting there for her. As she settled into his arms, she too turned into sand before the pair were seen dissipating into the water, with the assumption that the pair were now reunited once more.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, January 22, at 10 p.m.