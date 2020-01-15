Al Roker Shares An Adorable Photo With Dylan Dreyer’s Newborn Son Oliver

Al Roker had the chance to meet Dylan Dreyer's new baby.

Today Show meteorologist and co-host Dylan Dreyer gave birth to a new baby, a little boy named Oliver who will be called Ollie, less than two weeks ago. On Tuesday, her colleague and friend Al Roker had the chance to meet the new addition to her family. He shared an adorable photo on Instagram that is melting fans hearts, according to Today.

In the photo, Roker is holding the sleeping baby, a broad smile on his face. Dreyer, who looks tired but happy, stands at his side. Today Show executive producer Jaclyn Levin joined him for the visit. Dreyer is currently on maternity leave and will be away from the show for awhile. However, she’s been checking in regularly with her pals at the Today Show.

“Got to see our pal @dylandreyernbc and her beautiful boy, Oliver this afternoon. @3rdhourtoday @jaclyn.levin came along and we all hung out with @fishlense and Calvin,” Roker wrote as his caption.

This is the second child that Dreyer has welcomed with her husband Brian Fichera. They also have a 3-year-old son named Calvin. Dreyer has been candid on the show about the struggle that she and her husband endured in trying to get pregnant the second time. She was not able to get pregnant with Ollie as easily as she did with Calvin. As much as she and Fichera wanted to give Calvin a sibling, there was a time she didn’t think it would ever happen, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Last year, Dreyer revealed that she had experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage and struggled with infertility. She and her husband eventually turned to invitro fertilization treatments to assist them with getting pregnant. Fans of Dreyer and her colleagues were all ecstatic for her when she revealed in July that she was pregnant again.

Because this was a pregnancy that came after so much heartbreak, Dreyer was especially grateful for it and said that she credited God for little Ollie.

“We weren’t sure we were going to get pregnant or what sort of IVF treatments we’d have to go through to be able to have this baby. So every night I pray and thank God for putting us in this situation and giving us this opportunity and not having to struggle any longer than we did.”

Dreyer has been soaking up every moment of maternity leave.

“This must be what Heaven is like” she said in a recent Instagram post.