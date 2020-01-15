‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: JJ Pays Gabi A Visit After Learning The Shocking Truth

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, January 15 reveal that there will be plenty of drama for the mid-week episode, especially where JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) is concerned.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans will watch as JJ is completely shocked to learn the truth about why Lani Price (Sal Stowers) really left the love of her life Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) at the alter.

Lani tells JJ all about Gabi Hernandez’s (Camila Banus) blackmail plot and how she threatened the life of Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) if Lani didn’t humiliate Eli and leave him heartbroken on their wedding day.

Now that JJ knows the truth he will devise a plan to help Lani and keep Julie safe. JJ and Gabi have a lot of history, both good and bad. The pair previously dated and their relationship didn’t end well. Gabi is also responsible for tormenting JJ’s sister, Abigail (Kate Mansi) in the past.

However, Gabi and JJ have built a friendship along the way. Gabi even saved JJ’s life when he had planned to commit suicide. However, all of that is in the past. JJ will visit Gabi and attempt to get some proof of her stunning betrayal, all the while trying to disable the pacemaker app connected to Julie’s heart.

Meanwhile, Gina (Kristian Alfonso) and Stefano (Stephen Nichols) will plot a new way to break up John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) in hopes of causing problems in their relationship and freeing up both parties to pursue romantic relationships with them.

Elsewhere in Salem, Eli will bump into Abe Carver (James Reynolds) and the two men will talk about Abe’s daughter, Lani. Eli will fill in Abe about what Lani has been up to, including her time as a nun, her outbursts against Gabi, and her vandalizing Gabi’s store in the square. Abe will likely be surprised to hear about Lani’s recent behavior, and want to speak with her immediately.

In addition, Julie will continue to hand out advice to her loved ones. Days of Our Lives fans will see that this week it will be Kayla Brady’s (Mary Beth Evans) turn to hear some of her wisdom.

Julie will give the doctor some bold advice, which will likely pertain to her situation with ex-husband Steve Johnson being back in town, and her newfound love with Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth). Perhaps Julie’s words will set Kayla on the path to figuring out Steve’s shocking new identity as Stefano.