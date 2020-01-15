Demi Lovato Stuns Fans With Smoking Hot Photo & Major Announcement On Instagram

Demi Lovato stunned her fans with a smoking hot photo and a major announcement on Instagram, where the singer and actress revealed that for the first time in almost two years, she would take to the stage as a performer on the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards telecast.

The singer posted a photo to her social media account with a caption that shared the big news, remarking that she “told” fans the next time they heard from her she would be singing.

The performer looked breathtaking in the image. She was wearing a white silk shirt topped by a pink topcoat with tails that are lined in stark black satin, with the cuffs rolled up to show off the jacket’s lining. With this, Demi wore cream-colored riding pants and black combat boots.

Demi’s dark hair was sleek and cut into a bob style, sweeping dramatically to one side. Her neutral makeup palette was accented by dark eyebrows and silver earrings that almost sweep her shoulders. Seated on a white sofa with what appears to be a lush background that includes multiple palm trees and a blue sky, it is a stark contrast to the dramatic image the singer presents.

The photo, which has been liked over 1, 400,000 times, announced Demi’s Grammy Awards appearance on January 26 with block, uppercase letters that spelled out the words Grammy performer.

The last time Demi sang live was on May 20, 2018, when she took the stage alongside Christina Aguilera for a performance of the song “Fall in Line” at the Billboard Music Awards.

Famous friends and family including model Ashley Graham, former The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, Demi’s sister Madi De La Garza, former The Bachelor star Nick Viall, singer Luis Fonsi, and former Nickelodeon star and singer Logan Henderson sent their congratulations to the superstar singer on her upcoming performance.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement over the news and expressed their joy in the comments section of the sassy photo.

“Wait this entire look is a serve, but YESSSSSS!! I’m so excited!!!” said one fan of the surprising post.

“I honestly can not wait! Like for real I have been waiting so long to see you live again! You are legit my favorite,” said a second admirer of the singer, who most recently appeared on Will & Grace as Jenny, a young woman who is a surrogate mother for the character of Will Truman (Eric McCormack) on the final episodes of the NBC series. An image where she is playing the pregnant character is shared below.

“I am in actual tears right now. Demi is literally the most perfect human being and her voice omg it is amazing. Literally my inspiration I love you,” stated a final admirer of Demi’s regarding the happy news.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, January 26 on CBS.