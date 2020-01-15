Whoopi Goldberg Was All Smiles During Leslie Jones ‘The View’ Parody

Fans loved the joy the former 'Saturday Night Live' star brought to the Hot Topics table.

Whoopi Goldberg was all smiles during an appearance by former Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones on The View, who joked it was “easy” to mimic the EGOT winner while a clip of a parody that ran on the late-night comedy sketch series played behind them.

After five years and three Emmy nominations, Leslie decided that the 44th season of Saturday Night Live would be her last. Her work on the series continues to stand the test of time, as evidenced by a hilarious The View parody where Leslie played Whoopi, sporting dreadlocks, a white shirt, black vest and small glasses adorning her face.

Whoopi appeared to enjoy Leslie’s quick comebacks in response to the show’s panelists which include Abby Huntsman, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Meghan McCain.

During Leslie’s time on SNL, there were several instances when The View was parodied by Leslie as Whoopi, Cecily Strong as Abby, Kate McKinnon as Joy, Melissa Villasenor as Sunny and Aidy Bryant as Meghan with hilarious results. While watching the clip with The View stars, Leslie said over and over to Whoopi, “I look like you!”

“It was so fun, Whoopi is so easy to play,” remarked Leslie during the interview. She then asked the panel if the EGOT winner ever used a squirt gun filled with water on them, as Leslie did during her characterization as a way for her version of Whoopi to keep the panel under control.

While the women agreed that it would be funny if Whoopi did that, the moderator noted if she squired her fellow panelists when they got out of control she would also have to squirt herself, and then everyone’s makeup would run, so that wouldn’t be good.

Fans loved seeing Leslie back on television and learning what projects she would be working on next. They learned that Leslie would be hosting a revamp of the fun game show Supermarket Sweep which she will also executive produce. She will appear in the second installment of Coming 2 America alongside Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall and star in her own Netflix special Leslie Jones: Time Machine.

“She is so funny! Just one of her looks and I crack up,” said one fan of the actress, whose telling facial expressions have always been an integral part of her work as a comedienne.

“I love it… Leslie is hilarious and an amazing actress,” remarked a second admirer of Leslie’s.

“Leslie you are a fantastic comedienne!!!! I miss you not being on SNL,” followed by a red heart and smiley face emojis.