‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Theo Gets Under Lola’s Skin

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, January 15 bring Sharon opening up about her cancer to Rey while Faith snoops and stumbles upon Sharon’s paperwork. Plus, Nick questions Chance, and Lola is surprised by her response to something Theo does.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) provides comfort to Sharon (Sharon Case), according to SheKnows Soaps. Sharon finally tells Rey about finding the lump in her breast on New Year’s Day. She lets her boyfriend know about everything she’s gone through over the last several days, and that helps him understand why Sharon has seemed so off recently. Rey steps up with complete support. He asks Sharon if he can attend her next doctor’s appointment, and Sharon welcomes his involvement as she goes through the scary time. However, she wants to keep it between the two of them for a while longer, and Rey agrees.

However, Nick (Joshua Morrow) gets a call from someone in distress, and it threatens to blow the lid off of Sharon’s secret. Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) has also noticed Sharon’s odd behavior, so she snoops around. Unfortunately, Faith finds Sharon’s paperwork, and she realizes something might be going on with her mother’s health. Naturally, Faith runs to her father for help, and she doesn’t keep her findings secret. In short order, both Faith and Nick also realize that something serious is going on with Sharon.

Also, Nick questions Chance (Donny Boaz) about his past and his connection to Adam (Mark Grossman) in Las Vegas. Nick is Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) brother, and he wants to make sure that her new boyfriend is on the up and up. Chance must say something right because Nick also asks him to help him with security at the New Hope building. It seems like Chance is getting all sorts of job opportunities from Genoa City’s upper crust.

Finally, Theo (Tyler Johnson) elicits a surprise response from Lola (Sasha Calle). For some reason, Lola lights up when Theo comes around Society, and when he shows up with a woman, Lola finds herself unexpectedly jealous even if she doesn’t quite want to admit that to herself. When Kyle (Michael Mealor) starts to notice, though, it could lead to some issues for Lola and Kyle. For some unexplained reason, Lola champions Theo despite her husband’s intense dislike for his former friend. That, combined with Lola’s unexpected reaction to thinking Theo is dating, spells a lot of problems for her in the future.