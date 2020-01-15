‘Vikings’ Season 6: Show’s Creator Warns Viewers That There Are More Deaths Coming

After the devastating loss of a character in last week's episode of 'Vikings,' Michael Hirst warns fans to expect more carnage.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 6 (titled “Death and the Serpent”) of History Channel’s Vikings‘ sixth season. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

With a series like Vikings, death is expected. After all, the Vikings were considered a brutal and lethal breed. However, as the series marches towards the midseason finale on its final season, the show’s creator warns that more deaths are coming, according to Variety.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week’s episode of Vikings saw the devastating loss of the main character, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick). After battling against the leader of rogue bandits, Lagertha sustained a major injury before killing White Hair (Keiran O’Reilly).

She then continued on to Kattegat in order to tell Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) and Torvi (Georgia Hirst) about her victory over the bandits. Lagertha was also hoping to see her son, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig), one last time. However, that was not to happen as she was killed by Hvitserk (Marco Ilso), who was hallucinating and thought that she was Ivar the Boneless (Alex High Andersen) returning to Kattegat.

For the show’s creator, Michael Hirst, getting Lagertha’s death right was important to him as the character had a legion of fans across the world.

“What was most important to me was to make sure that Lagertha’s death was as significant and powerful as it could be and was in the right position in the show,” Hirst said.

“She has a huge fan club and for a lot of women, she is a role model. I was very aware of that. But because I’d helped shape her destiny, I felt that it was appropriate and we could work on these final themes.”

As viewers prepare for her funeral in the next episode, Hirst tells fans that they need to prepare for the worst as the series continues.

“I wanted [Lagertha’s death] to have as much impact as possible because there are other deaths coming down the line,” Michael Hirst said.

As yet, it is unclear who could perish. However, fans are already speculating that while Hvitserk has not yet confessed to killing Lagertha, his death is imminent after previous trailers for the final season of Vikings showed him talking to his brother, Ubbe, about his destiny as well as a shot of the character tied to a burning stake.

Of course, viewers will have to tune into further episodes of the hit historical drama series in order to find out more about who will die next.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, January 15, at 10 p.m.