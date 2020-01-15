Wendy Williams Calls Out Howard Stern, ‘I’m Tired Of Fighting With You’

Wendy Williams didn't appreciate a dig that Howard Stern recently made at her.

Talk show host Wendy Williams and radio host Howard Stern have never been the best of friends. However, Williams insists she doesn’t want to fight with Stern. During an episode of The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday, Williams clapped back at Stern after he made a dig about her being inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame before he was, according to People.

Williams was recognized by the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2011 but Stern wasn’t until 2012, as he pointed out on Monday during an episode of his SiriusXM show. The conversation was brought up by Stern’s annoyance that the Critics Choice Awards does not include radio as a category.

“No offense to Wendy Williams, but they put Wendy Williams in before me,” Stern then said.

It wasn’t a surprise that Williams responded to the remark the next day during the “Hot Topics” section of her show. She claimed that there is no reason for Stern to attack her when she hasn’t done anything to provoke it.

“Now you looky here Howard, I’m tired of fighting with you, man. Why do you always have to fight with me? Because you think I’m the low-lying fruit? Why? … Why are you and I always fighting? I wasn’t fighting with you, I’m minding my own business, trying to watch The Bachelor.”

Williams went on to explain why she thinks she was able to get inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame so soon, her reason being that she went from a successful radio show to a successful television show. She pointed out this was not something he’d accomplished thus far. She went on to tell him to stop paying so much attention to others and simply enjoy the life he has because she doesn’t hate him.

“Howard, all I am saying is, keep your hundreds of thousands of dollars, your beautiful wife Beth, all of those animals that you will rescue and be happy, man. And stop hating on me.”

This isn’t the first feud Williams has been in with another celebrity of late. She made headlines last year after she started a rumor that supermodel Christie Brinkley had faked an injury ahead of her Dancing with the Stars performance in order to give her 21-year-old daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook a chance to shine and advance her career, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Brinkley nor her daughter ever called out Williams directly but did condemn the rumor.