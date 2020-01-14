‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Says She’s ‘Calmer’ After Quitting, Teases Her Next Chapter

Bethenny Frankel is loving life post-Bravo.

Bethenny Frankel is a calmer person since quitting her full-time role on The Real Housewives of New York City.

During a recent interview, Frankel opened up about her life post-Bravo and explained that while things were quite hectic for her before she left the show, she is now more organized, “calmer, balanced, and able to focus” on her businesses than she was during her years-long run with the reality show.

As Frankel explained to Hollywood Life on January 14, having a full-time role on the show was an extremely taxing process and added a lot of stress to her lifestyle.

“I’m confident I made the right choices because I feel healthier, calmer, I have more balance in my life, and I have more quality time with people around me,” Frankel explained, likely giving a nod to her 9-year-old daughter Bryn and her boyfriend of about a year-and-a-half, Paul Bernon.

“It’s just not a frantic frenzy. It’s not the healthiest of experiences for many people, so this is a healthier lifestyle [now],” she added.

Although a lot of former Real Housewives stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, have claimed to have stopped watching their series after they’ve left, Frankel said that when it came to the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of New York City, she was looking forward to tuning in and meeting the newest member of the show, Leah McSweeney, who began filming the new episodes shortly after Frankel announced she was quitting last August.

After announcing she was leaving the series after starring on eight of its last 11 seasons, Frankel has been working on her next chapter, which she told Hollywood Life would be “announced very soon.”

While Frankel couldn’t reveal much about what fans would soon be seeing from her, she suggested she would be in front of the camera yet again and giving fans an inside look at her day-to-day life, including the many moves she makes as a businesswoman and mom to her young daughter, and the way in which she balances everything.

“What it takes? What it requires? How it’s difficult? How I manage the staff, and just how the whole sort of operation runs. So, it’s got a lot of business hustle, and it’s got a bit of personal,” she explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Frankel’s former co-star, Sonja Morgan, told Hollywood Life last month that she was happy to see Frankel moving on from Bravo and pursuing new ventures.