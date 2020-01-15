Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Reportedly Split After Nearly 9 Years of Dating: Fans Offer Support

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler dated for the better part of a decade, but now their relationship is over, according to a source for Us Weekly via Hollywood Life.

“Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup,” stated the source.

The pair, who had previously enjoyed each other’s company on a constant basis, did not post any photos together during this past holiday season.

While the 28-year-old Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor was nowhere to be seen on Vanessa’s social media, she showed up while exploring Switzerland on vacation at the end of December on Instagram.

Proving she is a snow bunny, the 31-year-old thespian was apparently not in Austin’s company when she took on the Alps. After that, she celebrated the New Year in Scotland without him, according to People.

In Edinburgh, where she has been shooting the sequel to The Princess Switch, Vanessa reportedly took part in the Hogmanay celebration.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Vanessa previously dated High School Musical co-star, Zac Efron, but they broke up in 2010 after dating for two years.

Her relationship with Austin began two years later, with the two showing up together in February 2012, at the Los Angeles premiere of Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.

Meanwhile, Vanessa and Austin were together as of this past Halloween, so their breakup apparently happened between then and now. The pair has not commented about the state of their union, although social media has considering the alleged news of their split.

Throughout all of this, Vanessa keeps posting her thoughts as well as her activities.

“You live but once, you might as well be amusing,” Vanessa quoted Coco Chanel as saying when she recently posted an Instagram story.

Then, on Tuesday, the actress updated her Instagram platform in a sunlit selfie for which she captioned with a fairy emoji. The post, which was heavily commented on during the first three hours of going live, included plenty of discussion about the breakup, with many fans not happy about the prospect.

“Vanessa tell me this isn’t so? Pls bc all hope will be lost,” said one Instagram user, who added a broken heart and a rolling eye-face emoji.

“It’s true,” reported another follower in a reply.

Although Austin did not appear on social media on Tuesday, his followers commented on his most recent update, which was dated October 10.

“so ur single now,” stated one of his followers, who added a stunned face and a see-no-evil monkey emoji, stated on January 14.

“I heard you single now. So… are you looking for anyone,” asked another admirer, who added an upside-down happy face emoji.