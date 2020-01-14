‘Teen Mom OG’ Mackenzie Edwards Fires Back At Fan Who Questions Her Newborn Daughter’s Name

On New Year’s Day, Mackenzie Edwards and her husband, Teen Mom OG dad Ryan Edwards, welcomed their daughter, Stella Rhea. The couple stayed quiet about the arrival of their daughter but revealed some beautiful family photos on Instagram on Monday. While the couple looked happy in the family photos, Mackenzie wasn’t happy with some of the comments on the photo, particularly some that poked fun at her daughter’s adorable name.

Sharing a photo of Ryan holding baby Stella with Mackenzie standing behind them with her arm around Ryan, Mackenzie announced that they had named their daughter Stella Rhea. While most of the comments were from fans congratulating the couple, one fan made a comment about the name.

The commenter wrote, “Sounds like ‘diarrhea.'”

Mackenzie doesn’t always reply to comments on her page, but when she noticed the comment, she couldn’t help but fire back and explain how the name is actually pronounced.

“It’s pronounced Ray. Not diarrhea,” Mackenzie wrote.

Other fans backed up Mackenzie under her reply and let her know they loved the name.

One fan commented, “it’s a beautiful name and she is adorable! Congratulations.”

“people are so rude! It’s a beautiful name!” another commenter wrote.

Another commenter who shared the same middle name chimed in as well saying, “my middle is Rhea as well and no one has ever said that. You are just being mean!”

It’s a shame that Mackenzie has to defend the name she chose for her daughter, but it is great that fans were there to back her up. It wasn’t just defending her daughter’s name, though, that Mackenzie did in the Instagram comments. She also took some time to reply to other comments from fans including one that asked Mackenzie if she gave birth early.

Mackenzie replied to the comment and revealed that her due date was actually January 8, just a few days after Ryan’s own birthday. The mom-of-three revealed she was supposed to be induced, but that her daughter decided to come “on her own time.”

Ryan Edwards’ dad, Larry Edwards, was the first to reveal that Mackenzie had given birth. He revealed that Mackenzie and Ryan welcomed Stella on New Year’s Day and that it was “great” for Ryan to be able to be there. When Mackenzie gave birth to the couple’s son, Jagger, in October 2018, Ryan was in rehab and was not able to be there for the birth.