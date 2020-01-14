Ariana Madix And Scheana Marie Get Left Out Of The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast’s Girls Trip, React On Twitter

Ariana Madix and Scheana Marie reacted to the news of her co-stars' trip to Utah on Twitter.

The female members of the Vanderpump Rules cast are currently enjoying a winter getaway in Utah but unfortunately for Ariana Madix and Scheana Marie, they weren’t included in their co-stars’ trip.

Following a number of posts from Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, and Brittany Cartwright on Instagram, many of which featured the stunning landscape of the northwest, a fan on Twitter tagged Ariana and Scheana in a Twitter post and asked them why they weren’t included in the trip.

“How come you ladies aren’t going to Utah with the other ladies?? Seems like they exclude you ladies a lot??” the fan wrote, according to a screenshot shared by Bravo Snark Side on Instagram.

“Don’t know anything about this!” Ariana replied.

“Sames… ” added Scheana.

Throughout the past 24 hours, Kent, Schroeder, Maloney, and Cartwright have been sharing photos and videos with their fans and followers on Instagram and chronicling their girls trip. Meanwhile, Ariana and Scheana have been seemingly doing their own thing and recently, Ariana prompted an upcoming fundraiser Scheana will be holding for Australia at SUR Restaurant on Wednesday.

On Ariana’s Instagram Stories, she shared a promotional post for the event, where Scheana plans to sell hoodies with her “It’s All Happening” tattoo on the arm.

As for Scheana, she recently spent time in San Diego, where she enjoyed a “staycation” at the Viejas Casino and Resort.

While Ariana and Scheana don’t appear to be feuding with the female members of Vanderpump Rules, they’ve never been all that close with them either. That said, Ariana does live just a short distance away from where both Katie and Brittany recently bought homes. And, as fans of the Bravo reality series well know, Ariana and Katie’s partners, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, respectively, co-own a restaurant together with Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd.

Also left out of Lala, Stassi, Katie, and Brittany’s trip was Kristen Doute, who, as The Inquisitr reported, suffered a falling out with Stassi and Katie last summer as they filmed for the currently airing eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, and also seems to be on the outs with Lala, who called out her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Carter, on last week’s episode of the show.

Although Ariana and Scheana have spoken out about being left out of the Vanderpump Rules cast’s girls trip, Kristen hasn’t said a thing and appears to be focusing solely on her upcoming appearance on Watch What Happens Live, which is set to air later tonight on Bravo.