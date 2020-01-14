Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Is All Smiles In New YouTube Video With Daughter Ensley

Jenelle Evans hasn’t shared her story on reality television for nearly a year, but now the mom-of-three is taking to YouTube to give fans an inside look at her life. On Monday, she took to the platform to share her first video, which shows her youngest child, daughter Ensley, putting makeup on Jenelle.

The video, titled “Ensley Doing My Makeup,” is nine minutes long. Jenelle included a brief caption about what viewers can expect when watching it.

“I’ve been promising Ensley that she can do my makeup for a while. She is almost 3 years old. Makeup her new obsession and I thought it would be cute if she tried on me. We had such a fun time with this video! Kaiser makes an appearance at the end.”

In the video, Jenelle and Ensley are sitting at a table with makeup spread out in front of them. They smile for the camera. Ensley says “hi” to the camera before Jenelle explains that Ensley is going to do Jenelle’s makeup. Ensley appears excited to do her mom’s makeup. She starts with some glitter eye shadow. The enthusiastic toddler at first tries to put the eye shadow on her eyes but then puts it on Jenelle’s. After applying the eye shadow on Jenelle, Ensley does end up putting some on her own eyes.

Following some highlighter, Ensley attempts to apply mascara, but she misses her mom’s eyelashes. Jenelle’s son Kaiser sits at the other end of the table watching his sister do their mom’s makeup. After Ensley puts lipstick on herself and her mom, Kaiser gives his mom some advice.

“Mom, you definitely need to look in a mirror,” he says.

Although Jenelle’s makeup may not be perfect, it appears that her daughter had a fun time getting to do her makeup — both mother and daughter are all smiles for the video. The video had over 16,000 views in the first 21 hours of being posted on YouTube.

Interestingly, Jenelle recently hinted during an Instagram Story of her kids eating ice cream sandwiches that something was “coming soon.” In the video, Kaiser said, “coming soon to YouTube.” Later in the night, the former reality show star revealed that she was doing some editing. It appears that the former Teen Mom 2 star may be planning to update her fans with more YouTube videos; she and Ensley encouraged viewers to subscribe to the channel in the new video.