Meghan Markle’s Presence At Royal Family Summit Was ‘Unnecessary,’ Buckingham Palace Says

'This was a highly confidential family discussion, not a conference call,' claims a palace insider.

Meghan Markle sat out an important Royal Family meeting about her future on Monday, and Buckingham Palace claims that it was because her presence was deemed “unnecessary,” according to an official statement.

As Cosmopolitan reports, Monday was the scene of one of the most important Windsor family meetings in the British monarchy’s recent history, as key players in the family sat down to hash out the future of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. However, one of the people who was noticeably absent, and indeed, thousands of miles away in Canada, was the Duchess herself.

British newspaper The Daily Mail reported that the reason for Meghan’s absence was that the American actress was “barred” from the meeting about her own future in the family. Reporter Richard Kay even went so far as to say that Meghan had offered up to participate in the discussion via a telephone call, but the Palace kiboshed the idea out of concerns about security.

“No one knew for sure who else might have been listening in,” Kay said, citing a source.

“This was a highly confidential family discussion, not a conference call.”

Now, however, Buckingham Palace says that Meghan was in no way barred from the discussion about her future, but rather, she decided that the family could proceed in the discussion without her.

“In the end, The Sussexes decided that it wasn’t necessary for The Duchess to join [the summit],” the Palace said in a statement.

Royal correspondent Emily Andrews, however, claims in a tweet that Meghan was in on parts of the call, but that it was the time difference that, at least in part, stymied her participation.

Meghan apparently joined the #SandringhamSummit for some of it today, but not all. She joined in for the end-understandably as the time difference meant she was 8 hours behind in Victoria. — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) January 13, 2020

The fallout from Meghan and Harry’s separation from the Royal Family continues to cause ripples among the Windosrs and the community of reporters and fans who follow their every move.

Last week, as reported at the time by The Inquisitr, Harry and Meghan made the shocking announcement that they are “stepping back” from their duties as senior members of the Royal Family, and plan to split their time between Britain and Canada and become “financially independent.”

The Palace has been in damage-control mode ever since then, trying valiantly to stay ahead of the curve on rumors about the reasons for the breakup and any talk of a rift in the family. On Monday, Queen Elizabeth issued a statement that may put the matter to rest, giving her blessing to the young couple in their new phase of their lives.