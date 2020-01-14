Marie Osmond Snuggles Up To Rob Lowe In Sweet Photo

Marie Osmond snuggled up to Rob Lowe in a sweet new photo The Talk host posted to Instagram. For the image, the two posed together backstage after the actor’s appearance on the daytime chat series.

Marie and Rob looked stunning in the pic. The entertainer, who just turned 60-years-old, and the 55-year-old actor appear ageless, as they happily stood alongside one another. In the image, the two are seen in a sweet side embrace, smiling for the camera. Rob is wearing a black denim jacket, black shirt, and coordinating pants, looking way younger than his years.

Marie looked absolutely stunning in the pic, donning a black leather jacket, black-and-white print blouse, and black jeans. Her makeup, done to perfection by her daughter Brianna, who works on the daytime series as her mother’s makeup artist, showed off Marie’s eyes and flawless cheekbones with a muted palette. The entertainer finished off her stylized ensemble with oversized silver hoop earrings.

Rob was on The Talk to promote his new television series 9-1-1 Lone Star, where he stars alongside Liv Tyler. The show’s premise promises to be both exciting and heartfelt. Rob appears as Owen Strand, the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11. In the wake of the attack, Owen had to rebuild his station. He later moves to Austin, Texas, to help a station who suffered a similar tragedy.

The exciting storyline of the show was not lost on the hosts, including Marie, Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve, and Sheryl Underwood, who spoke at length with the actor regarding his new project.

In the photo’s accompanying caption, Marie also shared she can’t wait to watch the actor’s new series.

Fans loved the sweet pic and added their own sentiments regarding the photo.

“Y’all are both so pretty you make my teeth hurt,” said one fan of the entertainers.

“You both look gorgeous! You never age!” commented a second Instagram user.

“Two young-looking hubba hubba’s!!!” said a third fan.

Both Rob and Marie also share a distinction of being in long Hollywood marriages. Rob has been married to wife Sheryl Berkoff for 28 years, and the couple are parents to two sons, John Owen and Matthew Edward.

Marie remarried her first love, husband Steven Craig, in 2011 after dating secretly for two years. They reunited after he helped her move into her Las Vegas home. The couple originally wed in 1982 and divorced in 1985. She was also married to Brian Blosil for 11 years. Marie and Steven share one son together, Steven. The couple also shares Marie’s six children from her marriage to Blosil and their many grandchildren. Marie had a seventh child, son Michael, who died in 2010.