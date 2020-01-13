Get To Know Kelsey Weier From Peter Weber’s Season Of ‘The Bachelor’

Viewers will get to see more of contestant Kelsey Weier during Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor. Spoilers hint that she’ll find herself in an uncomfortable situation in Episode 2, but Peter won’t be writing her off anytime soon. What do fans need to know about this bachelorette?

Kelsey’s ABC bio notes that she is 28-years-old and was Miss Iowa in 2017. This Bachelor contestant has a fraternal twin sister, as well as one younger sister. She was born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Bachelor contestant describes herself as being stubborn and feisty. She says that she is a person who has many layers. According to blogger Reality Steve, Kelsey worked for Tom James Company as a professional clothier before the filming of Peter’s season started.

Kelsey’s profile on the Miss Universe site notes that she went to cosmetology school. Before that, she worked as a nanny. When asked who she admired, Kelsey spoke about the mom for whom she nannied. She said that the woman was one of the best people she had ever met.

During her time as a nanny, Kelsey cared for four boys, a toddler and a set of triplets. It seems that this experience left a lasting impression on The Bachelor contestant, as she noted that she hopes someday to be half the mom that the mother she nannied for is.

Based on what Kelsey has posted on Instagram in the past, it is clear she is very close with her family. She has shared a lot of shots showing her with her twin sister, Kayla, as well as with her younger sister, Kalason. In addition, it seems that the Weier gals are all quite close to their mom.

Kelsey enjoys traveling, cooking, and exercising — she seemingly does a lot of Pilates. The Bachelor contestant hopes to find a partner who will join her in drinking red wine, learning about new cultures, and traveling the world.

How long will Kelsey last and does she have a shot at receiving Peter’s final rose? The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve suggest that she does make a big impression on Peter as the season progresses, and fans will not see her head home for a while.

Some fans are already speculating that Kelsey might be a top contender to be The Bachelorette this spring or perhaps join the next cast of Bachelor in Paradise if she doesn’t end up with that last rose. The Bachelor fans have not seen much of her yet, but it sounds as if that is about to change.