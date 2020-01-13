Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Shauna Urges Flo To Fight For Wyatt

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, January 14 tease that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will give her daughter some of the same advice that she’s following. Shauna will tell Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) that she needs to fight for the man she loves, per She Knows Soaps.

Flo will return to L.A. during the week of January 13. She needed to recover after her major surgery. The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that she recently donated one of her kidneys to Katie Logan (Heather Tom). She took some time to regain her strength but will come back ready to take on life’s challenges.

One of Flo’s main concerns is her ex-boyfriend, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). She was heartbroken after Wyatt dumped her. He couldn’t live with someone who passed off his niece as her own child. Although he proclaimed to love her, Wyatt said that he didn’t even know if he even knew who she was.

Wyatt then moved on with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). It wasn’t long before they got engaged and planned to get married. The move came as a shock to Flo who always thought that they would end up together. She couldn’t believe that Wyatt could forget about her so easily.

The Inquisitr reports that Shauna knows her daughter’s heart. She knows that Flo is still deeply in love with Wyatt and will do anything to get him back. She will urge her daughter to fight for the man of her dreams. Shauna believes that Flo should go after Wyatt and let him know what he’s missing. Shauna thinks that Flo and Wyatt belong together and that Wyatt may need a nudge in the right direction.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Flo will strip down and let Wyatt see her wearing nothing but the bare minimum. She wants to show him what he’s been missing out on and is hoping to get a reaction out of him. She wants a chance to prove herself to him between the sheets. But Wyatt won’t take the bait.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Wyatt will refuse Flo’s offer. He’s engaged to Sally and doesn’t want to cheat on her. He knows that he let down the redhead before and doesn’t want to break her heart again.

However, Wyatt wants to end his engagement to Sally. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will try to break up with Sally next week.