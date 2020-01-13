‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Poses With Her ‘Kid,’ A Pomeranian Pup In Sweet New Photo

Thylane Blondeau looks nothing short of amazing in the most recent series of photos shared on her Instagram account. As those who follow the model on the platform know, Blondeau has been named the “most beautiful girl in the world” by her fans and she boasts an impressive Instagram following of over 3.3 million — a number that continues to grow on a daily basis. In the newest update that was shared on her page, the beauty sizzled with her pooch.

In the first image of the double-photo upload, Blondeau appeared front and center, staring into the camera. The model covered the majority of her face with her sweet Pomeranian so only her baby blue eyes were visible in the shot. For the occasion, she wore her long, dark locks down and straight in addition to some eyeliner and eyeshadow. The sweet Pomeranian could also be seen looking straight into the camera.

In the second photo, Blondeau playfully put her finger in the dog’s mouth while the pup laid on the model’s lap. Once again, the Pomeranian stared directly into the camera and put her paw on Blondeau’s hand. In the caption of the post, she referred to the dog as her “kid” and added a red heart emoji to the end of the post.

The photo has only been live on the model’s page for a short time but it’s already earning the beauty a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 67,000 likes in addition to well over 100 comments. Some of her fans commented on the photo to let her know that she looked beautiful, while countless others couldn’t help but comment on her adorable pooch. A few more had no words and commented on the photo using emoji.

“I only wish the entire world would understand how special Dog’s are. When you think about it is the only world that’s good,” one follower wrote.

“The cutest thing on earth,” a second follower added along with a single red heart emoji.

“Wow. Cutest dog ever,” raved a third social media user.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model looked casual and beautiful in another recent Instagram update. In that photo, the beauty rocked an oversized gray sweatshirt, a large black jacket draped over her shoulders, and a pair of tight black pants. Blondeau also held a Nintendo Switch in her hands. It comes as no surprise that the post proved popular as well, garnering over 133,000 likes.