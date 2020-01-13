Kathie Lee Gifford Looks Chic & Stunning In Cream Sweater While Promoting Her Friend Charles WIGG Walker

Kathie Lee Gifford looked beautiful in the most recent photo she shared on Instagram. As her fans know, it’s not every day that the 66-year-old posts photos of herself on social media but when she does, it earns her a ton of attention from her followers. The mother of two made the move from New York City and is currently living in Nashville, where has been working on a ton of new projects. She has been sharing a few behind-the-scenes photos and videos with fans from her time in the new city.

In the newest image that was shared on her popular page, the former Today Show host struck a pose at Acme in Nashville next to her friend, Charles WIGG Walker, where he was performing. Gifford stood just behind Walker, wrapping her arms around his neck and smiling right at the camera. For the occasion, she wore her long locks down and slightly curled. She also had on a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, and lipstick.

Gifford looked chic in a cream-colored sweater that she paired with jeans. For his part, Walker looked like he was dressed to impress in a navy blue suit that was tailored to fit his body. Like Gifford, he also wore a slight smile on his face, completing the look with a pair of glasses. In the caption of the image, the television personality urged fans to go to Acme on Saturday to see him play.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earned Gifford a decent amount of attention, racking up over 9,000 likes in addition to 60-plus comments. Some of her followers commented on the photo to let her know that she looked amazing, while countless others chimed in to wish her well in Nashville. A few more had no words and commented on the photo using their choice of emoji.

“Kathie Lee what a sweet soul Charles seems happy with you giving lots of hugs, what a nice thing to do. god bless,” one follower raved.

“I love this picture. Love you Kathie Lee,” another fan gushed along with a series of red heart emoji.

“You are just a sweet soul KLG! You and I had our sons at about the same time and I use to watched you when I was on maternity leave and any other time I’ve had a chance,” wrote a third. “Love your spirit and light in this crazy world of ours!”