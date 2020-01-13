‘The Masked Singer UK’ Spoilers: Chameleon Revealed To Be A 2000s Rockstar

Over the weekend, another episode of the U.K.’s The Masked Singer aired, meaning another celebrity identity was revealed.

For their second performance on the show, Chameleon performed “Feel It Still” by Portugal. After admitting to fancying the Chameleon in the costume the previous week, they handed Rita Ora a rose while performing.

However, the judges were still unsure who was singing under the mask.

The Chameleon landed themselves in the bottom two and had to sing for survival alongside Duck. They sang Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors” and impressed the audience. The panel enjoyed their performance and admitted that it was hard for them to choose who should leave the competition. But unfortunately, it was the Chameleon who they sent home over Duck, who won the panel over with an unexpected version of “Ave Maria,” which can be watched on The Masked Singers’ official YouTube channel.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there has been a lot of talk that Duck is a rockstar from the 1990s.

When it was time to unmask Chameleon, the judges were very curious to see who it was.

Warning: possible spoilers below.

After the audience chanted “take it off,” Chameleon was revealed to be Justin Hawkins, the lead singer from the 2000s rock band The Darkness.

Ora revealed that she was happy it was Hawkins under the masked. She declared herself a fan of his work and stated that he is one of the best performers. Hawkins was questioned by the host, Joel Dommett, how single he was. He quickly responded, “very single.” Ora went red and covered her face with a notebook.

The “I Believe in a Thing Called Love” hitmaker joked that he did the show to remind the panel that he still exists.

Fans of the program took to Twitter to express their reaction to the reveal under the show’s hashtag.

“Just caught up with Saturdays #TheMaskedSinger and OMG Chameleon is @JustinHawkins from The Darkness. How did I not know this, I love The Darkness. My head is gone!!” one user wrote.

“I’m actually shook that it was Justin Hawkins behind the mask #MaskedSinger,” another shared.

“I got goosebumps when @JustinHawkins took his mask off on #TheMaskedSinger! God I love him so much,” a third account remarked.

Hawkins rose to fame in 2003 when The Darkness released their debut album, Permission to Land. The record peaked at No. 1 in the U.K. and spent 53 weeks on the chart, per The Official Charts. To date, they have released six studio albums. Their latest, Easter Is Cancelled, came out last October and became their fourth Top 10 album.

Those wanting to find out who Duck and the other remaining celebrities are will have to keep watching the show.