Mary J. Blige Celebrates 49th Birthday In Black Crop Top, Long Coat, Jeans & Timberland Boots

Over the weekend, Mary J. Blige celebrated her 49th birthday. Unsurprisingly, she did it in style.

The “Real Love” songstress rocked a large light brown fedora hat with a long coat of the same design. The coat fell down to her ankles and had a hood with fur going around the outside of it. Underneath, Blige sported a black crop top and paired it with light blue jeans. The “No More Drama” chart-topper owned long straight blond hair and rectangular gold earrings. She donned a pair of Timberland boots and proved that her swag is undeniable.

The singer shared two photos of herself to her Instagram for the occasion and looked nothing short of incredible.

In the first, Blige was photographed on the side of a street. She placed one hand by her jean pocket and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce glance. She put her other hand in her coat pocket and appeared to have some wind in her hair.

In the second, the “All That I Can Say” hitmaker walked in the middle of the road. Blige had one leg in front of the other and looked at the camera with a strong expression. Behind her were a zebra crossing and a one-way street.

For her caption, she wished herself a happy birthday. She told her 4.3 million followers that she was feeling great and that she plans to stay focused, hungry, and achieve new levels and new goals in 2020. Blige commented on how great her life is currently and how she’s blessed to see another year.

She also let her fans know that the coat and hat was custom made by Misa Hylton and MCM.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 314,000 likes and over 27,000 comments, proving to be a hit with her large following.

“My gawd!!!!!!!! You so fly!!! Happy birthday sis!!!! You’re one of the most powerful women I know!!! Keep shining! You motivate us all!!! Love you to the moon,” one user wrote passionately.

“Happy birthday and wishing you many many more,” another shared.

“Happy and blessed birthday Sis!!! You killing em! 2020 let’s go!” a third fan remarked.

“Pleasure to share my birthday which is also today with greatness, someone whose art I grew up listening to,” a fourth fan commented.

According to Famous Birthdays, Blige is the seventh most popular celebrity born on January 11.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she blew her followers away ahead of the big day in a matching purple set and snakeskin knee-high boots.