‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Sharon Begins The Fight Of Her Life

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of January 13 through 17 bring Sharon’s cancer diagnosis, a visit from Lily, turmoil for Victoria and Billy, and a new beginning for Chelsea and Adam plus so much more.

Sharon (Sharon Case) seeks answers, according to SheKnows Soaps. She undergoes a biopsy, and she wants to know what she’s facing. Unfortunately for Sharon, it looks like she gets the news she’d hoped to avoid. Sharon has breast cancer.

When she finally opens up to him, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) provides comfort to Sharon. He helps her compile a list of questions to ask the doctor. No matter what Sharon faces, Rey plans to be right by her side, helping her through her fight.

Before the end of the week, Sharon opens up to her family. She lets them know her diagnosis, and Mariah (Camryn Grimes), Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and Nick (Joshua Morrow) join Rey in providing support for her.

Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) confronts Billy (Jason Thompson) when she finds a receipt from the dive bar. Instead of promising to do better, Billy surprises Victoria by telling her he wants her to accept him for who he is instead of trying to fix him.

Later, Victoria gets advice from her mother. She tells Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) what’s going on with Billy, and Nikki fears that Billy is in relapse. Nikki has plenty of understanding about addiction, and she thinks Billy could be headed in the wrong direction.

As for Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), they begin their new chapter, but it’s not entirely perfect. Connor (Judah Mackey) doesn’t want Chelsea to work at The Grand Phoenix, so Chelsea and Adam have a new issue to handle from the beginning of their reunion. Plus, Nikki is suspicious of Chelsea’s motives, which causes even more problems with the Newman family. Before it is all over, Victor (Eric Braeden) finally sets things straight for Adam.

Lily (Christel Khalil) visits Genoa City, and Devon (Bryton James) remains firm about finding out what happened to Katherine Chancellor’s fortune. He wants to ensure that his grandmother’s wishes are honored. Before she leaves, Billy looks to Lily for advice. Billy wants his friend to help him figure out how to get his loved ones to accept him for who he is. Perhaps Lily can help Billy reach some clarity on the situation.

Nick gets a call from someone in distress, and he does his very best to help the person out because that’s who he is. Later, Nick questions Chance (Donny Boaz) about his past. After all, Chance’s girlfriend Abby (Melissa Ordway) is Nick’s little sister, so he wants to know what Chance his all about.

As the week moves forward, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) attempts to charm Chance. She is still dead set on figuring out what happened with Adam and Chance in Las Vegas, and she sees Chance as the key to solving the mystery.

Elsewhere, Theo (Tyler Johnson) surprises Lola (Sasha Calle). Theo is pouring on the charm in an attempt to lure Lola away from Kyle (Michael Mealor). However, Kyle isn’t amused by Theo’s antics, and he ends up punching his old friend as things erupt between them.

Finally, Mariah gets interesting news from Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). She’s only been gone for about a week, but things are already changing for Tessa.