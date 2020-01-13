Anne Hathaway Shimmers In A Gold Versace Gown At The Critics Choice Awards

Anne Hathaway stepped out for the 2020 Critics Choice Awards in a stunning gold gown.

The Devil Wears Prada actress looked gorgeous as she made her way down the award show’s blue carpet. In an image that was reposted by Fashion Bomb Daily’s Instagram page, Hathaway is seen wearing a sequined mermaid gown from Versace. The dress has dramatic sleeves that stop at Hathaway’s arms in the photo. The sleeves also come slightly off of Hathaway’s shoulders, and has a plunging neckline that reveals the actress’ cleavage. In the image, fans of Hathaway’s can see that the actress is also wearing open-toed shoes for the night. The dress also has a sheer opening below Hathaway’s chest.

In addition to the stunning dress, the reposted images also show how Hathaway decided to accessorize the look for the night. She is wearing one silver-studded earring on one side of her ear in the close-up snapshot. On the other side of her ear, Hathaway is rocking a diamond earring that is hooked onto her outer ear. The earring then drops down, allowing the silver crystals to flow past Hathaway’s hair.

While Hathaway opted for a scene-stealing dress, she decided to keep her makeup and hair look simple. The actress decided to style her brown, long hair in a center part, with subtle waves throughout. As for Hathaway’s makeup, the Oscar nominee went for a casual beat, adding in foundation, rosy pink blush, matte eyeshadow and pink lipstick. Hathaway also has subtle eyeliner on her upper eyelid.

The reposted photos of Hathaway received more than 6,000 likes from Fashion Bomb’s fans. The post also received more than 100 comments regarding the Catwoman star’s look for the night.

“She killed it,” one commenter wrote, followed by multiple heart emoji.

“She looks absolutely gorgeous!!!” another chimed in.

“Wow!!! Regal!!!!” another fan exclaimed.

Other commenters gushed over how amazing Hathaway looks months into her pregnancy. According to People, the actress shared on social media that she is expecting her second child in July 2019. The actress’ fans were initially stunned, as the private actress didn’t share any details regarding her pregnancy beforehand. The outlet reports that Hathaway had her baby shower for her upcoming baby back in October 2019. The actress also shared a photo of her baby bump for her birthday this past December. The actress’ first son Jonathan Rosebanks, is currently 3 1/2.

Hathaway joined several sizzling looks for the awards show. Singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson arrived to the event wearing a velvet black dress.