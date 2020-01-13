Lupita Nyong’o Stuns In A Brown Michael Kors Gown For The 2020 Critics Choice Awards

Lupita Nyong’o graced the red carpet for the 2020 Critics Choice Awards.

The Black Panther actress looked stunning as she wore a gown by Michael Kors. In the photos that she posted on her personal Instagram page, Nyong’o is beaming at the camera as the dress shows off her petite body. The top half of the gown seems to have a leather texture, while the bottom half of the gown flows down past the Oscar winner’s feet. The actress’ skin is glowing in the photo, as her toned arms and chest are out.

In the second photo, Nyong’o flashed her accessories that she decided to wear for the night. She is seen wearing multiple bracelets on the left side of her arm. She is also rocking multiple rings on her fingers on the same side of her body. Nyong’o is also wearing a dark blue clutch with a gold lining. The handheld bag resembles a diamond and pairs well with Nyong’o’s gold belt, which is around her waist in the photo.

The third photo from the Us actress highlights Nyong’o’s stunning makeup look. The actress has foundation on her already seemingly flawless skin in the close-up shot. Nyong’o also has on brown eyeshadow on her upper eyelids, and added a gold shadow just below her brow bone. The actress also has on black eyeliner for the night, which has a subtle wing at the corner of her eyes. The actress then decided to finish off her look with a shiny, red lipstick. Nyong’o also showed off her hairstyle for the evening, which was a high, puff bun that was dressed with wire hair accessories. Celebrity hairstylist Vernon Francois is credited for bringing the look to life.

The post from Nyong’o seemed to be something her 8.4 million Instagram followers liked to see. The actress received more than 50,000 likes on her post. She also received more than 400 comments from fans who gave rave reviews of the look.

“Diva,” one fan said, followed by multiple heart emoji.

“Chocolate beauty. Just gorgeous,” another fan chimed in.

“Honey and cocoa!!! You are truly stunning And beautiful!” one fan exclaimed.

“Inspiring black girls and thriving while she does it,” another follower applauded.

According to Popsugar, Nyong’o is up for a nomination for her role in Us. The actress played Adelaide Wilson/Red in the thriller, which was directed by fellow Oscar winner Jordan Peele. Nyong’o is also up for a SAG award for her leading role in the film.