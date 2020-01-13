WWE Rumors: The Date Of The Next Saudi Arabia Event Is Coming Soon

WWE is going to add yet another event into the upcoming busy pay-per-view season.

It was in October of last year that WWE held one of their huge events in Saudi Arabia, and due to their big deal with “The Kingdom,” everyone knew more were coming. There has been no official mention of when the next event will be held there, but rumors are starting to swirl that it is coming very soon. If the speculation is to be believed, the next trip over to Saudi Arabia is coming right in the middle of the “Road to WrestleMania.”

Right now, WWE is in full preparation mode for the Royal Rumble which will bring together all three main brands on January 26, 2020. After that, there will be just a little over two months until WrestleMania 36, but those 60-ish days are apparently going to be very busy for everyone.

According to PW Insider, the next WWE pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia is going to take place on Thursday, February 20, 2020. An official announcement from the company is expected soon and there is no official name or card yet put together for it.

After Crown Jewel, there were a lot of issues regarding the flight back to the United States and many superstars were delayed, as reported by The Inquisitr. Despite those problems, WWE announced an extension of its partnership with Saudi Arabia shortly after and it will continue through 2027.

WWE

If these rumors end up being true, it is really going to make February a busy month for the superstars. As a matter of fact, it is going to make for a very busy three months leading up to WrestleMania 36 weekend in early April.

On Sunday, January 12, 2020, NXT UK TakeOver: BlackPool II took place and it included superstars from that brand as well as from NXT. Those same two brands will battle it out on January 25, 2020, at the Worlds Collide event taking place in Houston, Texas. The next night, the superstars of NXT, Monday Night Raw, and Friday Night SmackDown will come together for the Royal Rumble.

After that, the next busy month will begin with NXT TakeOver: Portland taking place in Oregon on February 16, 2020. Should the rumors stand, the majority of the crew and talent roster will head to Saudi Arabia that same week for the pay-per-view on February 20.

Finally, there will be the Elimination Chamber in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 8. This isn’t even counting all of the episodes of Raw, SmackDown, and NXT taking place during each week of these next few months.

All of this is going to culminate on April 4 for NXT TakeOver: Tampa and WrestleMania 36 on April 5, 2020. WWE’s partnership with Saudi Arabia brings forth two or three events a year, but there sure is not a lot of notice before they actually end up taking place.