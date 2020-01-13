Ammika Harris Claps Back At A Fan Who Claims Chris Brown Isn’t In Love With Her Despite Marriage Rumors

Ammika Harris took to her Instagram page to address a claim brought on by a fan regarding her relationship with the father of her child, Chris Brown.

According to Hollywood Life, the social media exchange began after Harris posted a photo wearing a sultry outfit from PrettyLittleThing on Friday, January 10. The model was sitting on a bed while she was wearing a blue-and-white two-piece ensemble. The outlet reports that while many of the model’s followers praised Harris for her outfit, some decided to focus on her personal life. One follower wrote that instead of a standalone photo of Harris, she should’ve posted herself with Brown and their newborn son, Aeko. Another follower chimed in and said that the photo of the three wasn’t possible because Brown doesn’t have any romantic love for Harris.

“Wishful thinking but that is not the case,” they began.

“He has love for her because she is baby boy Aeko’s mother but he is not in love with her, big difference. They are not a happy family as they co-parent and do what is best to have a healthy relationship or Aeko’s best interest.”

Harris, who mostly shies away from commenting under her photos, decided to take the opportunity to slam the follower online. The Instagram influencer declared that the follower didn’t have the right to comment on her relationship with the “No Guidance” singer.

“Glad you know our business,” Harris said to the commenter.

Another fan of the model’s defense and echoed her comment about the fact that the commenter didn’t know the couple. The Instagram user also noted that Brown has been taking opportunities to post his ex on several occasions.

“Do u stay with them to know all this? He keeps posting her but still y’all want different smh,” the user said about Harris and Brown.

The original Instagram commenter didn’t write anything else regarding the matter.

While Harris did defend herself online, neither she nor Brown has been clear with their fans regarding their relationship. While Brown and Harris dated prior to Aeko’s birth, the two had broken up before Harris was rumored to have been pregnant. However, the couple have seemed to be on great terms as they work on raising their baby boy together. The two also raised suspicions that they had possibly gotten engaged or married earlier this week. The two raised suspicions after they were both spotted with identical wedding bands on their respective Instagram pages.