La La Anthony Flaunts Her Curves In A Skintight Jumpsuit On Instagram

La La Anthony recently shared three new sizzling photos of herself for her 9.8 million Instagram followers.

The Power actress posted multiple photos of herself wearing a skintight jumpsuit that showed off her flawless curves. The suit was designed by Maisie Wilen, who La La tagged in the first photo of the set. The suit appears to be a dark purple and a burnt orange color. The suit is long-sleeved and covers La La’s entire body from the neck down.

In another photo, La La gives a full view of the outfit. She is seen standing to one side as she looks intensely at the camera. In addition to her curve-hugging outfit, La La is wearing white leather boots with a pointed toe. La La also ensured that her plump backside was on full display as she posed for the shot, which was taken by New York-based photographer, Tom Asherold.

In La La’s third outfit post, the BH90210 cast member is giving her viewers an up-close look at her makeup look for the night. La La decided to go with a smoky makeup look, with matted orange eyeshadow on her top lids. She also has lighter eyeshadow underneath her brow bone. La La is also wearing eyeliner, foundation, highlighter and faux eyelashes and lip gloss to finish off the look. As for her hair, La La decided to sleek her hair back into a long ponytail. The ponytail was styled at the top of her head, and allowed her dark brown hair to flow down to her back. Fans of La La’s are also able to see her accessories, which are silver studded earrings.

The actress’ sizzling posts seemed to resonate with her fans. La La received more than 200,000 likes on her posts from her millions of followers. The actress also received more than 1,000 comments from her fans.

“And come thru again!” one follower exclaimed.

“What waist?!!! Where???” another fan inquired.

“You shine inside and out!” one user exclaimed, followed by multiple heart emoji.

“Slow down baby you Killin Em’,” another fan warned.

La La’s steamy posts come days after the actress had a tumultuous week. The Chi star was criticized online after being seen with Aquaman and Watchmen actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The two were spotted having breakfast together just a few weeks after La La posted a photo with her husband, Carmelo Anthony and their son, Kiyan. A source confirmed to Page Six, however that Mateen is a mutual friend of both La La’s and Carmelo’s and the couple is still working on their marriage.