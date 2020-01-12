Dina Lohan, Mother Of Lindsay Lohan, Arrested For DWI

On Saturday night, 57-year-old Dina Lohan was arrested after she allegedly hit a car and left the scene.

TMZ reported that Lindsay Lohan’s mom was leaving an Outback Steakhouse restaurant parking lot in her Mercedes when she allegedly hit the car. However, she didn’t wait at the scene, but rather reportedly fled. The occupant of the vehicle that Lohan allegedly hit reportedly followed Dina to her home in Long Island. When police arrived on the scene, Dina would not take a drug/alcohol test. According to the report, though, cops “observed clear signs of intoxication.” Dina was then arrested for DWI along with “leaving the scene of an accident and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.”

Dina’s attorney, Mark Heller, spoke to People magazine and gave a statement saying, “Dina Lohan and I appeared in the First District Court today. We entered a plea of not guilty to all of the charges. We will be back in court this coming Wednesday, and we look forward to contesting the claims that have been made against her, which include a drunk driving charge.”

He then revealed what Dina had been charged with including, “drunk driving, unlicensed operator, unregistered operator, leaving the scene of an accident and several other violations of the vehicle traffic law, in conjunction with a felony charge of drunk driving.”

Since this is not Dina’s first DWI, the charge that she currently faces is a felony. She was arrested back in 2013 and was sentenced to community service.

Dina Lohan has not spoken out about the incident and People stated that they reached out to her for a comment, but she did not respond.

Dina’s daughter, Lindsay Lohan, did not speak out about the incident either.

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for Daily Mail

Last year, Dina appeared on the hit CBS reality show Celebrity Big Brother. Although the mom-of-four did not win, she did make it to the final four. However, Dina’s daughter Lindsay wasn’t too happy when her mother returned home from filming and blasted CBS on social media.

Celebrity Big Brother was not Dina’s first time on a reality television show. Back in 2008, the reality show Living Lohan aired on E! for nine episodes. Although Lindsay Lohan is arguably the most famous Lohan, she did not take part in the reality show. However, some of her other family members appeared on the short-lived reality show including her sister Aliana Lohan and mother Dina Lohan.