Kailyn Lowry Shares Lindsie Chrisley’s Update On ‘Coffee Convos’ Podcast: ‘We Are For Sure Coming Back’

Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley may seem like an unlikely duo, but the two moms host a successful podcast together. Coffee Convos brings the two women together each week to talk about plenty of topics. They also sit down with different guests on the show. For the past few weeks, though, the show hasn’t been airing and fans have been wondering what happened. Now, fans are getting a little more insight about the podcast and when it could return.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Lindsie answered a question from a fan who asked, “Any news on coffee convos coming back? Miss y’all so much,” adding two emojis that are crying.

Lindsie responded to the question over a video of Kailyn talking about being hungry.

“I need to eat or I’m going to die,” Kailyn says.

Lindsie responds back asking, “A slow death?”

“Of hunger,” the mom-of-three replies.

Lindsie is in the video and while fans can hear her voice, she can’t be seen, though she is holding a Starbucks coffee cup in her hand. Over the video, Lindsie let her fans know that the show would be coming back in the future, but unfortunately, she wasn’t able to share any details about when that may be.

“We will have some new for y’all very soon! Thank you for your patience! For everyone sending messages, yes we are for sure coming back!” Lindsie revealed.

Kailyn Lowry, of Teen Mom 2 fame, then shared Lindsie’s Instagram story via her own Instagram story.

Last month, Kailyn and Lindsie both addressed the absence of the podcast on their social media accounts. They didn’t reveal too much about the absence of the show, but let fans know they had hoped to back sometime in January.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, we’re not able to record our show right now. Please stay tuned for exclusive content on our social media channels. Looking forward to being back with you in January! *This is legally all we can comment at this moment unfortunately*,” Kailyn shared on social media last month.

At the time, Lindsie took to her own social media to share

For now, it is unclear when Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley will be able to return with their Coffee Convos podcast, but it is clear that fans miss hearing the podcast each week. Hopefully they will be able to return with some new episodes later this month or in the near future.