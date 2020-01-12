Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex, Moneybagg Yo, Discusses Their Breakup In A Recent Interview

Megan Thee Stallion’s former boyfriend, Moneybagg Yo, recently dished about the couple’s relationship and eventual breakup.

According to HotNewHipHop, Moneybagg spoke to Ebro Darden on Beats 1 to promote his latest project, Time Served. The outlet reports that, while the Memphis-born rapper discussed various topics, his relationship with Megan was something the radio host wanted to discuss. Ebro inquired as to why the two broke up late last year. The host asked Moneybagg if the split had something to do with the fact that both rappers are in the spotlight. He also asked Moneybagg if there was something else going on behind the scenes of their relationship that their fans may not have been privy to.

Moneybagg chuckled at Ebro’s questions regarding his relationship with the “Big Ole Freak” performer. He then set the record straight and said that their personalities were eventually what caused their relationship to dissolve.

“Two strong personalities just bumping heads a lot,” Moneybagg admitted.

Although he said that the two had disagreements, Moneybagg shared that he still has immense feelings for Megan.

“It didn’t work but I always wish her the best. I’m really proud of her. The Megan I know and the Megan ya’ll know are two different things. It’s still love, we just didn’t see eye to eye,” Moneybagg shared.

The “Relentless Again” rapper also shared that, through the dog he gifted Megan during their relationship, 4oe, the two rising stars will always be connected in some way.

“That’s why I ended up getting a dog for her, cause I feel it’ll still be a part of me,” he explained.

Megan and Moneybagg began dating in early 2019. During their relationship, the couple were seen on social media posing for steamy posts and gifting each other with expensive jewelry. Fans of Megan’s first suspected that something went awry in the couple’s relationship after she declared that she was single back in December, per HNHH.

While Moneybagg attempted to clear the air and say that the couple was, in fact, still together, fans were able to assess that the couple were, in fact, over after learning the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

While the two aren’t involved with each other romantically, they are still working on music together. The “Hot Girl Summer” singer is featured on Moneybagg’s album, which was released earlier this week. Moneybagg also has several other notable artists on his album, including Lil Baby, DaBaby, and Future.

Megan has yet to publicly discuss her breakup with Moneybagg Yo.