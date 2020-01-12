Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Comforts Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, January 13 reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will struggle with her feelings. After witnessing Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) kissing, she will break down to the person she trusts most, per She Knows Soaps.

Hope walked away from Liam. After catching him and Steffy locked in an embrace, the former couple had a huge fight. While Liam felt that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was the root of all their problems, Hope was now convinced that Liam still wanted Steffy. She let him know that she was done playing games and that she was going to parent Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). She wasn’t going to compete against Steffy for him any longer.

Hope will be distraught when she leaves the cliff house. But when she gets the Logan estate, she will run into her mother, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Hope will break down as she tells Brooke what she saw. She will be shattered because Liam proposed to her the previous evening only to cheat on her the following day. Hope will need to deal with her clashing emotions when Brooke confronts her about what happened at Steffy’s house.

The soap opera spoilers hint that Brooke will be shocked. She thought that Hope and Liam were patching things up. As she mentioned to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), she believed that Liam was putting the ring on Hope’s finger and when they returned home they would officially be engaged.

Brooke is in for a rude awakening when Hope tells her that Liam couldn’t wait to rush into Steffy’s arms. She will tell her mother that seeing Steffy and Liam together made her question his loyalty all over again. Hope may even tell Brooke that she’s done with Liam forever. Although they share a child, she’s no longer willing to share the man she loves. Brooke will comfort Hope and tell her that she will figure things out.

While Brooke may be shocked, Ridge may be pleased with the news. Just recently, he told his daughter that he believed that she belonged with Liam. In fact, he encouraged her to fight for the man she loves. This may cause another rift between Brooke and Ridge who only recently got back together.

As for Hope, she will need to reevaluate her life. Now that Liam is out of her life, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she will realize that she needs a man who’s committed only to her.