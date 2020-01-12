WWE News: Carmella Denies Being In Relationship With Former World Champion, Discusses Plastic Surgery

WWE Friday Night SmackDown superstar Carmella is currently dating announcer Corey Graves. However, before their relationship became public knowledge, there were rumors circulating that she was dating John Cena. The former Women’s Champion recently opened up about the situation on WWE’s If It’s On the Internet show, and denied that she and Cena were ever an item.

As documented by WrestleTalk, Carmella revealed that they both live in Tampa, Florida, which is perhaps why the rumors began spreading in the first place. According to the superstar, however, she barely knows Cena, and the stories about being romantically involved with him were “fabricated.”

Carmella started dating Graves shortly after splitting from Big Cass, but their relationship has been criticized in the past. As The Inquisitr previously reported, there were rumors going around of her having an affair with Graves while he was still married, but according to Carmella, they didn’t start dating until after he had separated from his wife.

According to Carmella, the idea of dating Graves at the time made her feel anxious. In the end, though, she refused to not take a chance on a potentially great relationship, and it appears to be working out well for the couple.

But if you don’t wear sequins on New Years Eve, like, will it even become a new year? ???????????? pic.twitter.com/klQ3XAQC2V — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) December 31, 2019

During the interview, Carmella also came clean about all of the plastic surgery work she’s had done. While she didn’t deny having any work done, she did reveal that some fans are wrong about which body parts she’s had altered.

“I’ve had breast implants. My favorite part is when people say I had it done to my face which is completely false. I’ve had lip filler which is not a secret. So, all the people out there saying my face is fake I appreciate the compliment because there’s nothing fake. I just learn how to contour and do good makeup. I’ve never had plastic surgery on my face.”

Carmella’s interview was very open and honest, and she addressed some rumors that fans have been keen on learning the truth about for a while now. However, that’s the purpose behind the latest WWE series, and the audience can look forward to finding out about the legitimacy of other stories moving forward.

Cena, meanwhile, is also enjoying his own relationship at the moment. As noted by ENews, the 16-time World Champion is currently dating Shay Prove, and the couple appears to be going strong. Unfortunately for fans of his in-ring work, however, there’s no telling when he’ll return to action.