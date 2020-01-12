The Kardashians’ Lawyer Criticized Blac Chyna For Arriving To Late To A Deposition

New court documents show Blac Chyna being further critiqued by The Kardashian family’s legal team as her custody battle against Rob Kardashian ensues.

The entrepreneur and the Arthur George CEO are reportedly battling against each other for full custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian. According to HollywoodLife, more information regarding Chyna has come out on Thursday, January 9. In a recent application for Chyna’s deposition, the Kardashians’ lawyer accused Chyna of arriving to court late. In the application, the family’s lawyer, Marty Singer, stated that Chyna was scheduled to arrive in court at 10:00 a.m. Chyna, however, came to court 90 minutes later and sat for “less than five to seven hours of her deposition.” Chyna also reportedly used her break time to work on a photoshoot during the deposition, which reportedly prolonged the deposition to the last two days instead of one.

“At the lunch break, Plaintiff began to engage in a photoshoot in the main conference room of the L&S office, as well as in and around Defendants’ counsel’s office building, accompanied by her counsel, Lynne Ciani and a small entourage of photographers and stylists,” the application claims.

In addition to arriving late and reportedly using her free time during the deposition to produce content, the application states that Chyna wasn’t compliant during the deposition. The Rob & Chyna alum reportedly avoided certain questions she was being asked, including questions that the family’s lawyer deemed relevant to the case. Chyna was also reportedly “disruptive” the deposition as well.

“Plaintiff refused to answer Mr. Singer’s questions and even threatened to leave the deposition. Plaintiff and her counsel deliberately avoided providing a clear answer about whether she felt she could not be on a television show with Defendant Robert Kardashian in July 2017, when she filed for a restraining order against him including a stay-away order…”, the application continues.

Kardashian is said to be fighting for sole custody of Dream after deeming Chyna to be an unfit mother. The Inquisitr previously reported that Chyna has been accused of abusing both alcohol and drugs while she was supposed to be caring for Dream. At the current time, Kardashian and Chyna split custody of Dream, with the toddler sharing her time between Kris Jenner’s home in Calabasas and Blac Chyna’s. Khloe Kardashian recently shared in court documents that Dream is seemingly happier with her dad, and is reportedly willing to do anything to keep Rob and Dream together.

Chyna has yet to address the alleged custody battle against her ex publicly. The influencer has been active on social media, though, and has been sharing photos of her brand campaigns with her millions of followers. Neither Rob or any members of the Kardashian family has discussed the case publicly either.