Lori Loughlin Appears Tense And Serious When Photographed Out In Los Angeles

Lori Loughlin's smile was no where in sight this weekend.

Former Full House star Lori Loughlin is known for her broad smile, but that grin was nowhere in sight this weekend when the actress was caught out and about running errands in Los Angeles, California. The star looked tense and serious, pursing her lips tersely when paparazzi snapped photos of her in her luxury vehicle driving around the city, according to InTouch Weekly.

The actress wore her signature pair of sunglasses in the photos and appeared to be dressed casually in a grey sweater with her hair down. She kept her attention focused on the traffic ahead and did not glance over even once at the paparazzi. These photos of Loughlin were snapped just prior to when she was expected to appear in court for her alleged role in the infamous college admissions scandal. Unlike how she appeared during her first appearance in court this past year, Loughlin didn’t appear laid back and cheerful. This is likely due to her and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli’s legal situation growing far more serious and bleak in recent months.

Loughlin and Giannulli have been accused of paying Rick Singer, the alleged mastermind of this cheating scheme, a whopping $500,000 to ensure their two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, a spot at the University of Southern California. They were also accused of sending the University of Southern California staged photos of their daughters on rowing machines.

Loughlin’s defense team insists that those particular photos were never actually sent to the University of Southern California. They don’t seem to be denying that the photos were ever taken but that they were never actually sent to the university in an effort to present their daughters as crew recruits, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Loughlin’s legal team recently issued a scathing statement against the government in which they alleged that important evidence was being withheld that would be able to prove Loughlin and Giannulli’s innocence.

“The Government’s theory in this case is that Giannulli and Loughlin knowingly bribed a rogue USC administrator in order to secure their daughters’ admission to the university. But the Government appears to be concealing exculpatory evidence that helps show that both Defendants believed all of the payments they made would go to USC itself — for legitimate, university-approved purposes — or to other legitimate charitable causes.”

Loughlin and her husband have chosen to fight the charges against them and face potentially decades behind bars if they are, in fact, convicted.