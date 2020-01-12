‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sonny Hits The Road With Mike

Sonny is determined to get Mike into a new Alzheimer's study.

It has been a difficult road for the Corinthos family, as seen in the last few months on General Hospital. Mike Corbin has been battling Alzheimer’s and he is nearing the end, but Sonny just can’t handle the thought of losing his dad. That’s why he is looking for any treatments and studies that have been done so he can help his dad retain even just a few memories. He is willing to take extreme measures if necessary. That’s why Sonny will be hitting the road with Mike in tow, but spoilers tease that things will not go as planned.

Sonny seems to be biting off more than he can chew with Mike. Carly had previously warned him about taking him somewhere with new surroundings and out of his comfort zone at Turning Woods. Soap Central indicates that Sonny will be ready to hit the road soon and that means that he must have already set up the study for his dad. Gladys had a hand in that as she was the one who handed him the information on it. Carly revealed that it was a very small study and tried to dissuade him from it, but she is also trying her best to be supportive as well.

Sonny needs Gladys out of his and Carly's hair. Can he get her out of the way and keep Dev safe at the same time?

In a previous issue of Soap Opera Digest, it was hinted that there could be trouble coming Sonny’s way during this trip. Mike has been in an agitated state many times recently and also confused, but Sonny is so desperate to help his dad that he doesn’t seem to be thinking too clearly on how it will all affect him. The magazine said that there will be drama coming with Sonny’s actions having “unexpected and possibly explosive results.” Mike is expected to freak out at some point and the repercussions could be bad.

As The Inquisitr had suggested, Gladys seems to be up to something. She wants to hang around until Donna’s christening, but Sonny wants her gone. However, she will be back on canvas the week of January 13 as General Hospital spoilers say that she will give Sonny her stamp of approval about something, probably having to do with Mike. What could she possibly gain by staying in Port Charles?

It has been an emotional ride for General Hospital fans as Mike’s Alzheimer’s story continues. However, it appears that it may be coming to an end soon enough. This road trip may be the thing that makes Sonny open his eyes and accept the truth like the rest of the family has.