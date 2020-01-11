Brielle Biermann Sizzles In Gorgeous New Photo At The Club: ‘It’s Time To Order Pizza’

Brielle Biermann is stunning in the most recent photo that was shared for her legion of fans. As those who follow the Don’t Be Tardy star on Instagram know, the bombshell regularly posts photo and video updates on her popular page while clad in some incredibly fashionable and fun outfits. In the most recent photo that was shared for her fans, the beauty stunned in another photo from what appeared to be a fun night out.

In the gorgeous post, the beauty tagged herself at Sunset at EDITION where she and a male friend were sitting together in a booth. Just behind them, the wall was lit up with red accents and Biermann could be seen looking off into the distance and resting her head on her hand. For the occasion, the television personality wore her long, blond locks down and straight in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

Biermann’s outfit was barely visible in the shot since she was sitting behind a table but her beautiful white clutch was sitting just in front of her. Next to her was a male friend who closed his eyes and made a kissy face toward the reality star. In the caption of the caption of the image, Biermann joked that she was thinking that it was time to order pizza.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention from her fans with over 18,000 likes in addition to well over 100 comments. Some of her followers took to the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others applauded her for wanting to order pizza, adding that they are also fans. A few more had no words and commented on the photo with their choice of emoji.

“Your bag is gorgeous! And of course so are you,” one fan raved, adding a single pink heart emoji.

“You are beautiful sweetheart. Please keep ordering all the pizza that you want,” a second follow added.

“Yooo can you be more perfect???,” one more chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the reality star sizzled in a selfie, telling them that it was her first day of work in 2020. For the occasion, the star appeared to be wearing a casual outfit, rocking a green tie-dye zip-up. Biermann wore her long, blond locks down and curled as they fell all the way past her chest. It comes as no surprise that the post garnered over 58,000 likes.