Sophia Bush Joins ‘This Is Us’ And Fans Think She Kevin’s Pregnant Fiancée

The 'Chicago P.D.' alum returns to NBC for a mystery role.

This Is Us will welcome more new characters this season, and one of them could be the pregnant fiancée of Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley). At the Television Critics Association winter press tour, it was announced that Sophia Bush (Chicago P.D.) has joined the cast of the NBC drama in a recurring role during the second half of the season, Deadline reports.

The This Is Us Season 4 fall finale, titled “So Long, Marianne,” ended with a surprise 9-month flash forward to the Big Three’s 40th birthday. In the scene, it was revealed that Kevin has a pregnant fiancee. This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman would not confirm or deny whether Bush, 37, will play the mother of Kevin’s child in the future timeline, but fans are leaning toward that theory.

“So this means Sophia Bush is Kevin’s fiance right?!?!#This Is Us,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I NEED Sophia Bush to be the mother of Kevin’s baby!!!!!!!” another added.

While Fogelman isn’t confirming anything, the timeline of Bush’s addition is in line with the timing for the Kevin baby mama storyline.

“The story who is the mother of Kevin’s child and all that journey will be a story in the back half of the season, and there will be an answer by the end of the season,” Fogelman told reporters.

Indeed, some fans are tiring of Kevin’s revolving door of women and hope that Bush’s character will be the last woman they have to meet before he becomes a father.

“Sophia Bush is going to be on This is Us! Hope not just as another Kevin love interest,” a Twitter fan noted.

Longtime This Is Us fans have seen Kevin go from his first love, high school sweetheart Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge), to present-day romances with multiple women.

Going way back to the early days of the series, Kevin was involved in a bit of a love triangle back in Season 1 when he was torn between Olivia Maine (Janet Montgomery) and Sloane Sandberg (Milana Vayntraub). He also dated Zoe Baker (Melanie Liburd) and had a one-night stand with military veteran Cassidy Sharp (Jennifer Morrison).

Fans are now ready to find out who Kevin’s more permanent lady love and mother of his future son is, and Bush’s still-to-be-named character could fit the bill.

In an interview with TV Guide, This Is Us executive producer Isaac Apatker would not reveal if viewers have already met the mother of Kevin’s child. When asked if the Cassidy character will return this season, the This Is Us boss would not confirm and added that he doesn’t want to “ruin” anything.

This Is Us returns Tuesday, January 14 at 9/8c on NBC.