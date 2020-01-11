WWE News: New Names Added To ‘Royal Rumble’ Matches – Full List Of Confirmed Entrants

The men's match is already one-third of the way full, but there are plenty of spots left to fill.

The next big event from WWE is going to be the Royal Rumble on January 26, 2020, but there is still a lot of build-up to be done. One of the most shocking things revealed lately is that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is entering the match and will take the number one spot, but who else will join him in the match? This week, a number of new superstars were announced as entrants and it is time to check out who is in it.

It is known that 2020 will have superstars from Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, and NXT all joining the battle royals. There haven’t been exact details as to how the three brands will be represented, but it is expected that there will be 10 superstars from each.

With only two weeks until the Royal Rumble, there are plenty of open spots left in both the men’s and women’s matches. In the women’s match, only three entrants are official and they are Charlotte Flair, Nikki Cross, and Alexa Bliss which means 27 spots remain open.

For the men’s match, the official website of WWE revealed brand new names have joined the match and 13 overall spots are taken. We all know that Lesnar is entering the match at number one, but will one of these superstars be unfortunate enough to draw number two?

WWE

After Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown ended this week, the list of entrants for the men’s Royal Rumble grew. There is no-one yet from NXT, but their names will likely be revealed soon. Here is who has been confirmed for the match:

Brock Lesnar – Entering at #1

Dolph Ziggler

Randy Orton

King Corbin

Roman Reigns

Otis

Tucker

Erick Rowan

AJ Styles

Drew McIntyre

Ricochet

Elias

Rey Mysterio

The winner of the Royal Rumble match usually goes on to have a title shot in one of the main event matches at WrestleMania. That is why there is a bit of confusion this year with Brock Lesnar’s inclusion in the match since he is already a major champion on Raw.

After Friday Night SmackDown, it was revealed that two superstars would be involved in two matches at the Royal Rumble. King Corbin and Roman Reigns are already entered in the battle royal, but they will also face one another in a one-on-one match at the pay-per-view.

Here is the full card for the Royal Rumble as of Saturday, January 11, 2020: