AEW News: Major Update On Bea Priestley’s Current Status With Company Revealed

Bea Priestley hasn’t been featured on an episode of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite since November of last year, but the superstar is still very much a part of the company. During an interview with Post Wrestling, the British standout opened up about her current situation with AEW, and how she balances her time working in Japan.

“I am the only full-time foreigner in STARDOM, so I’m the only one that has that privilege. I’m also here [AEW] part-time so, I think the only other person who does STARDOM and AEW would be Jamie Hayter who’s my tag partner in STARDOM. Pretty much, I wrestle in STARDOM full-time. I come out to AEW on a part-time basis when they want me.”

While it remains to be seen when Priestley will appear in AEW again, it’s reassuring to know that she’s still a member of the roster. Last year, she had an entertaining rivalry with Britt Baker that concluded at the Full Gear pay-per-view, and while she hasn’t been given a run with the Women’s Championship, it’s surely only a matter of time until she’s given more opportunities.

Priestley made her AEW debut at last year’s Fight of the Fallen, followed by an appearance at Full Gear. While she hasn’t been involved in the title picture quite yet, the 23-year-old has been included in a couple of tentpole shows, which is no small feat.

???? Running with the demons in your head ???? #TOPGAIJIN pic.twitter.com/ERL46KVf4P — Bea Priestley ビープリーストリー (@BeaPriestley) January 10, 2020

However, despite being involved with AEW, chances are Priestley will prioritize Japanese wrestling in the future. As documented by The Chairshot, she reportedly wants to live in the Land of the Rising Sun full-time along with her boyfriend, Will Ospreay, who is currently signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling. She reportedly rejected a contract from WWE for a similar reason in the past.

Of course, there is also the possibility that STARDOM and AEW will enjoy a working relationship in the near future, which could give Priestly more opportunities in both companies. STARDOM is owned by the parent company of NJPW, and there have been rumors of AEW doing business with them at some point.

During the interview, Priestley also discussed her recent controversial match with Mayu Iwatani, which featured a botched hurricanrana from the top turnbuckle that almost injured the latter. The clip went viral, resulting in Priestley being criticized by some fans. However, Priestley noted that her foot slipped and that her opponent wasn’t hurt, and they remain good friends to this day.