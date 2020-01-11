‘RHOBH’ Star Camille Grammer Slams Cast On Twitter, Suggests She And Other ‘Friends’ Carry The Show

Camille Grammer isn't impressed with the ability of her 'RHOBH' co-stars.

Camille Grammer recently took a dig at her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, specifically those who are currently starring on the show in full-time roles.

After denying that Brandi Glanville’s claims of an affair with Denise Richards are true to her Twitter audience, Grammer responded to a fan who said they were excited to see a potential Season 10 trailer soon by throwing shade at the full-time cast members’ ability to create drama on the show.

“I would like to see the diamond holders actually carry a season instead of guests or friends,” Grammer tweeted.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills well know, Grammer was one of the original full-time cast members of the show when the series began airing in October 2010 but left the position after filming the series’ second season.

While Grammer has participated in six of the series’ seven latest seasons, she has never reprised her full-time position on the show. Instead, she’s allowed herself to film with light responsibilities as either a guest star or part-time cast member.

Although one particular hater on Twitter targeted Grammer and her supposed “fake cry” on the show and said that if she practices harder she may soon reclaim her full-time position, Grammer made it clear to her critic that she was not fake crying, nor did she want to reclaim her “housewife” status.

“I gave up the idea of a diamond a year ago,” she wrote in her first response to the hater.

In another tweet, Grammer admitted that she likes being included on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast as a “friend.”

After being featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 in a part-time position, Grammer made a very dramatic appearance at the reunion. During the show, which aired as a three-part special, Grammer butted heads with several of her co-stars, including Denise Richards, who she slammed for complaining about the way in which her rented home was impacted by the Woolsey Fire in late 2018.

At the end of Season 9, Grammer appeared to be on the outs with just about everyone. In fact, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Grammer told her online audience she had been “cut” from the series. However, at the end of last year, she rejoined the cast for filming at a party thrown by Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, which was also attended by former cast members Adrienne Maloof and Eileen Davison.